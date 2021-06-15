CDN Solutions Group Is Now INTERTEK Certified Organization Under UKAS Scheme

Phoenix, Arizona, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — CDN Solutions Group, A Leading Mobile App Development Company in the USA. They have been in the market for the last 21 years and have mark their presence in the realm of innovation. They have been awarded as top web development company by Good firms, clutch.co , appfutura and designrush, etc.

After getting recognized by so many establishments now they have become INTERTEK certified organizations under the UKAS Scheme. This Certification demonstrates your validity, credibility, and reliability to the market. To deliver that reliability, Intertek maintains broad worldwide accreditations and acknowledgments for testing and certificate services.

As worldwide business sectors develop and grow, more buyers are looking for safe, reliable, and, progressively, eco-cognizant products. With both global and local capability, Intertek brings the capabilities you need to get your items before the right eyes. They offer certificate programs that accomplish market passage into an assortment of worldwide destinations, programs for a more eco-friendly climate, and projects to confirm social responsibility consistency for both you and your providers.

CDN Solutions Group has vast spectrum of products and services which includes web development solutions, mobile application development, custom software development services, etc.

Technologies on which CDN works:

IoT Technology Solutions

blockchain development solutions

wearable technology development

iBeacon app development services

AR/VR app development

Cloud Computing Solutions

CDN’s Engagement Working Models :

These three engagement models are custom made solutions to ease your work:

On Hire model

Fixed Cost model

Bucket Hour model

They have successfully delivered 2200+ project worldwide. Their capable and extremely talented,well qualified employees are their USP, who dedicatedly do their work 24*7 – said by Mr. Chetan Naik Director and CTO, CDN Solutions Group.

If you have a dream to make an mobile application but don’t have a clue where to begin or how to start? CDN Mobile Solutions is there to help you in all the possible way they could do:

CDN helps you to understand what is mobile application? Why one should need it.

CDN help you to choose a concept for mobile application development

CDN helps you to choose the best platform to go with for app development

CDN helps you in choosing vendor

CDN help you to know more about latest trends in the industry

Most importantly CDN help you to work with customers perspective as well.

Apart from this CDN Mobile Solutions is place where you can put your thoughts in front of its team and you will together achieve the goals set by you. If you are seeking for such organisation CDN should be a great choice.

CDN Solutions Group’s Contact details are given below:

Visit: www.cdnsol.com

Contact Form: www.cdnsol.com/contact

Email: contact@cdnsol.com

CALL US: