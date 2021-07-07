EloQ Communications announces head office relocation

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a Vietnam-based leading public relations and integrated marketing communications agency, announces its headquarter relocation to MBT Building, effective July 1, 2021. All the contact information remains the same.

The new EloQ’s office is located at 174 Le Hong Phong, Ward 3, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The new office space includes a larger footprint and upgraded office facilities, allowing EloQ to enhance productivity and job satisfaction.

“We are excited to move into our new office space. This represents an important step forward in the company’s next phase of growth and strategic development,” said Duy Ly, Head of External Relations of EloQ. “As a founding member of PRCA Vietnam, EloQ Communications hopes to highlight the name of the Vietnamese PR industry among international peers. EloQ constantly improves service quality, while looking for new talents with a fresh perspective and creative ideas. As such, moving to the new facilities is essential for our growing need. It creates favorable conditions for EloQ to drive further innovation and develop more valuable services for clients.”

According to Ly, the health and safety of employees are top priorities, especially in the context of the pandemic. Therefore, EloQ is strictly implementing the 5K message by the Government’s directive during office relocation. Moreover, EloQ prepares several essential prevention solutions as well as medical equipment to ensure employees feel safe when returning to work.

In addition to its main office in Vietnam, EloQ Communications also plans to have a branch office in the Canada/US region, led by the company’s Managing Director, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, to provide client service support for North American clients who want to enter Vietnam market.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com