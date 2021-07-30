eSports Market to Exceed US$ 6,000 Million by 2028

The eSports market size is set to surpass US$ 6,000 million by 2028-end on account of sizeable sponsorships, growing smartphone uses, introduction of virtual reality and ameliorating eSports infrastructure.

A latest study on the global eSports market by Fact.MR estimates global revenues to grow by 7x through 2028.

Growth will be accelerated by growing viewership, as well as the reduction in outdoor sporting activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Market Research Survey of eSports by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of eSports as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on eSports with key analysis of eSports market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

eSports Market Scope Of The Report

Fact.MR has published a new report titled esports Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2028”.

Thorough analysis of the target market on the basis of device type, end user, age group, revenue stream, and regions delivers the most credible forecast of the esports market. Analysis on esports market is carried out for the historical data period of 2013 – 2017 and forecast period of 2018 – 2028.

With an all-inclusive market analysis as such, Fact.MR projects that the esports market is expected to witness an outstanding growth, representing a double digit CAGR between the 20 – 25% during the forecast period.

The report elaborates on key market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities that hold significant influence in transforming the esports market landscape in the coming decade.

* Full Segmentation Available on Demand*

Key questions answered in eSports Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in eSports Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the eSports segments and their future potential? What are the major eSports Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the eSports Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the eSports market.

Identification of eSports Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current eSports market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Competition Landscape

The competition landscape segment provides the dashboard view of the key vendors operating in the eSports market.

Few of the prominent vendors of the eSports market include North

FACEIT

Immortals

Millennial Esports Corporation

Refresh Entertainment

Riot Games, Inc.

ESL

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

eSports Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

eSports Market Survey and Dynamics

eSports Market Size & Demand

eSports Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

eSports Sales, Competition & Companies involved

