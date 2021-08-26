Food And Beverage Industry Is Expected To Promote Demand Of Coffee Substitutes Market

Coffee substitutes are gaining increasing popularity in the recent years on the coattails of rising health-conscious demographic and significant decrease in the consumption of coffee. The coffee substitutes are usually without caffeine that are mostly favorable to people who are addicted or allergic to caffeine.

Rapid inclination towards veganism across wide range of population is further increasing the demand for coffee substitutes. In addition, growing product development within food substitutes or alternatives space is likely to create growth opportunities for coffee substitutes market.

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Coffee Substitutes gives estimations of the Size of Coffee Substitutes Market and the overall Coffee Substitutes Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2018 to 2027

Introduction

Apart from eliminating the caffeine-content, coffee substitutes are good source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber which is known to improve digestive health and promote weight loss. In addition, they contain adequate amount of vitamin B6 and manganese, two nutrients essential for brain health.

These benefits are directly translating into the demand for coffee substitutes, thereby boosting its market growth. Leading companies operating in coffee substitutes market are changing their retail strategy and focusing on online stores which is likely to be major sales channel in the near future.

To get in-depth insights Request for Brochure here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=727

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Coffee Substitutes, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

The latest market research report analyzes Coffee Substitutes Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Coffee Substitutes And how they can increase their market share.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Coffee Substitutes Market insights to our clients.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

The Market insights of Coffee Substitutes will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Coffee Substitutes Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Coffee Substitutes market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Coffee Substitutes market.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Coffee Substitutes provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Coffee Substitutes market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Coffee Substitutes Riding on the Coattails of the Pervasive ‘Health and Wellness’ Trend

The cut down in the consumption of coffee can be primarily attributed to a radical change in the dietary habits of consumers. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) stated that, consuming high amounts of coffee can prove to be harmful to health, as it can cause headaches, anxiety, or restlessness in less severe cases. A caffeine overdose can cause diarrhea, chest pain, or uncontrollable muscular movements in serious cases.

The DGA also states that, consuming caffeine regularly may prove to be dangerous for pregnant and lactating women. Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of caffeine on health and the rising number of health-conscious consumers is causing a major plunge in the consumption of coffee, worldwide.

It is likely to act as a driver for the growth of the global coffee substitutes market in the near future. Coffee substitutes imitate coffee but contain zero amounts of caffeine. Consumers across the globe, who are health-conscious and willing to avoid coffee, are shifting to coffee substitutes.

Steady growth of the global coffee substitutes market can identify as a great opportunity for coffee substitute manufacturers to target a larger consumer base. Leading players in the global coffee substitutes market are adopting strategies to spread awareness about the adverse effects of coffee, and health benefits of coffee substitutes to boost sales.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Coffee Substitutes Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Coffee Substitutes market growth

Current key trends of Coffee Substitutes Market

Market Size of Coffee Substitutes and Coffee Substitutes Sales projections for the coming years

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=727

Key Question answered in the Survey of Coffee Substitutes market Report By Fact.MR

Coffee Substitutes Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on Coffee Substitutes Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on Coffee Substitutes Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players Coffee Substitutes Market Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Coffee Substitutes .

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Coffee Substitutes . Coffee Substitutes Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s Coffee Substitutes market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s Coffee Substitutes market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. Coffee Substitutes market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on Coffee Substitutes market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments Coffee Substitutes market Merger and acquisition activity: MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Coffee Substitutes market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share

MR’s analysis also includes merger & acquisition activity analysis. Coffee Substitutes market manufacturers and stakeholders will not only know the recent M&As but also understand its impact on competitive landscape and market share Coffee Substitutes Market demand by country: The report forecasts Coffee Substitutes demand by country, giving business leaders the insights to know fast-growing, stable, and mature markets

The report also offers key trends of Coffee Substitutes market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Coffee Substitutes market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Coffee Substitutes Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Coffee Substitutes Market.

Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies to Filter Demand for Caffeine

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), the allergy prevalence in the world is estimated to be in the range of 10-40%. In 2016, the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) stated that, over 150 million Europeans suffered from one or more allergic diseases. It also predicts that, by 2025, half of the European population will be suffering from several allergic diseases.

Though caffeine allergies are rare as compared to other food allergies, the prevalence of caffeine sensitivity is increasing around the globe. High awareness among consumers about the harsh allergic reactions to coffee is accelerating the development of the global coffee substitutes market.

Crucial insights in Coffee Substitutes market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Coffee Substitutes market.

Basic overview of the Coffee Substitutes, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Coffee Substitutes across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Coffee Substitutes Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Coffee Substitutes Market development during the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=727

Coffee Substitutes Spoiling the Taste of Conventional Coffee Market

The conventional coffee market has realized moderate growth over the past three years, and is likely to settle much lower by the end of 2018. World coffee exports also reduced over the past few years, settling down to 9.13 Mn coffee bags in October 2016 from 9.31 Mn coffee bags in October 2015.

A shift in the focus towards coffee substitutes is one of contributing factors responsible for the significant drop in global coffee consumption. The declining consumption of coffee due to rising health concerns is expected to support the growth of the coffee substitutes market in the upcoming years.

In February 2018, coffee prices declined by 1.2% to 114.2 US cents/lb. Not just prices, but global coffee production also witnessed a sizable shrink in the year 2017/18. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that, world coffee production in the fiscal year 2017/18 will be 600,000 bags lower as compared to that in the previous year. These statistics reflect moderate performance of the global coffee market, though indicate white spaces of opportunities for the global coffee substitutes market.

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Coffee Substitutes Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Coffee Substitutes Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Coffee Substitutes manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Coffee Substitutes Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Coffee Substitutes Market landscape.

Leveraging Various Sales Channels to Help Market Players in Ensuring Rapid Growth in the Market

Growing health-consciousness among consumers is redefining the future of healthy products in the food retail industry. As consumers are linking their food choices to health, retailers ensure the availability of healthful food products, such as coffee substitutes, in grocery store aisles.

The emergence of health-food stores around the world is creating lucrative opportunities for coffee substitute manufacturers. In addition, the growing popularity as well as penetration of e-Commerce has encouraged manufacturers to incorporate highly innovative online marketing strategies.

Leading market players in the global coffee substitutes market are benefitting from the popular trend of online shopping. Capturing various business opportunities by building a brand online is one of the latest trends in the global coffee substitutes market.

Browse More Reports by Fact.MR : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/03/09/1419698/0/en/Volume-Sales-of-Combine-Harvesters-will-Remain-Largest-in-APEJ.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com