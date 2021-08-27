Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Report 2021-2031: Trends, Review, Trends Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Market participants in the Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam industry are pushing for the development and distribution of bio-based offerings for sustainability opportunities in the near future.

Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Overview:

Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam is a highly versatile closed-cell bead foam. EPP is widely utilized in various industries such as automotive, aviation, Chemical, Packing, HVAC, manufacturers etc. Because of its performance benefits for energy management, lightweight, enhanced functionality, durability and recyclability and the demand for the importance of maintaining energy efficiency and reducing fuel wastage in domestic heating systems are impacting for the growth of Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market in upcoming years.

Market Overview

In 2020, the demand for automotive expanded polypropylene foams experienced a major fall due to restrictions imposed in Covid-19 pandemic. The year 2020 created numerous hurdles for the manufacturers in this market. However, the condition is getting normalized in 2021 which is encouraging the market players to recuperate their previous market positions through persistent innovations and upgradations.

Foams are available in different types like polyurethane foams, poluethylene foams, olefins, polystyrene foams etc. In 2021, the automotive manufacturers are opting more for polypropylene foams in comparison to other foams due to its excellent chemical andheat resistance as well as the freedom of geometric design it offers to attract the customers.

Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam – Key Players

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Sonoco Protective Solutions, Hanwha Corporation, DS Smith Plastics, BASF SE, The Woodbridge Group, JSP Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, and SSW Pearl Foam GmbH are some of the key manufacturers functioning in the automotive expanded polypropylene foam market.

Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam- Regional Outlook

Automotive expanded polypropylene foam market is segmented into various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Japan, North America, Europe, MEA and Latin America. By the end of 2016, North America region grabbed remarkable share in the automotive expanded polypropylene foam market. This is due to growing production of vehicle in the region. Asia Pacific region is likely to register high Compound Annual Growth rate throughout the projected period due to rise in the manufacturing of premium and light weight vehicles in developing countries such as Korea, China and India.

Regional Segments Analysed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Automotive Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period?

