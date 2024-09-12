Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market 2030 – The Importance of Quality Control in Biomanufacturing

The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market was valued at USD 54.12 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc..

Post-pandemic the market is being driven by the growing interest of conventional drug developers in the biological therapeutics. At present, outsourcing has become a cost-saving strategy for small- to medium-sized biomanufacturers, as it helps in eliminating the need for establishing costly specialized facilities or hiring and training personnel. The post-pandemic recovery has started owing to positive pipeline developments across modalities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market

For instance, Lonza and Moderna announced a ten-year collaboration for the commercial manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine. Such developments compensated for minor delays in clinical trials that occurred during the first half of 2020. The contract manufacturing organization segment is projected to unlock lucrative growth opportunities over the foreseeable future. The decline in R&D productivity and increased development costs have resulted in high pressure on biopharmaceutical manufacturers pertaining to short-term earnings and profit margins. This, in turn, has created lucrative opportunities for the CMOs & CROs to accelerate their business operations.

The robustness of venture capital investments is one of the important supportive factors that has created opportunities for the growth of CMOs. Venture capital funds are considered more reliable than public equity. An increase in the availability of venture funds for life sciences is expected to bolster the growth of CMOs. However, these CMOs & CROs are expected to face competition from in-house departments of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Several big pharma companies like Novartis announced to maintain and expand their biomanufacturing processes in-house over the coming years.

Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market Report Highlights

Non-mammalian cell line-based bioproduction system is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Innovative strategies are being implemented to identify and explore the potential of various microbe

This can be attributed to increasing investments in research programs for the development of novel therapeutics

The market in North America is recognized as a leader in biopharmaceutical innovations, thereby resulting in a large share of 33.9%

Moreover, the presence of several service providers and a higher concentration & number of biopharmaceutical firms in the region supports the market growth

The key players are involved in establishing mutually beneficial alliances with other emerging CMOs to scale up their production capabilities

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Balloon Valvuloplasty Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Aortic Valve Stenosis, Pulmonary Valve Stenosis), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Dental Matrix Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Circumferential Matrix Systems, Sectional Matrix Systems), By End Use (Dental Laboratories), By Region, And Segments Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

List of Key Players in the Release Liner Market Include

Dow

Loparex

3M

Mondi

Ahlstrom

Elkem ASA

Felix Schoeller

Gascogne Group

LINTEC Corporation

Sappi Group

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database