Demand for EVOH Films Market to Grow at 4.7% CAGR through 2028

Fact.MR recently published a market study, which reveals that the EVOH films for packaging market will grow at a healthy 4.7% value CAGR during the period 2018-2028. Demand will remain resurgent from the food and beverages sector, as manufacturers invest in innovative packaging technologies to appeal to wider consumer base of environmentally-conscious consumers. The Fact.MR study remains bullish on the long-term prospects of EVOH films for packaging market. According to the report, EVOH films are highly resistant to oxygen and carbon dioxide, which makes it one of the most preferred choice of packaging materials used in various industrial sectors.

EVOH films remain a pragmatic packaging solution in the food and beverage industry, owing to its excellent anti-contamination properties. EVOH films for packaging manufacturers continue to benefit from the rising demand for flexible packaging solutions in healthcare, personals care & cosmetics, and electronics sectors. Owing to the excellent benefits of using EVOH films for packaging, such as extending shelf life and limiting product losses, the adoption of EVOH films will remain widespread across the packaging industry. Leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing additional functionalities of EVOH films for packaging such as cost-effectiveness and high seal strength, displaying an emerging trend in the EVOH films for packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The EVOH films for packaging market report provides a thorough market segmentation based on the product type, applications, end-use industry, and geographical regions.

Based on the product type, EVOH films for packaging market is segmented as blown films and cast films.

The report focused on primary product types of EVOH for packaging market, including pouches, trays, bags & sacks, wrapping films, lids, liquid packaging cartons, and other types of EVOH films, such as sachets, tubes, and bag-in-box.

Depending on end-use industries, the market report segments EVOH films for packaging market into leading industrial sectors such as food, healthcare, and personal care & cosmetics, and other industries such as building & construction and electronics industry.

Smurfit used a combination of these raw materials, such as MDPE, LLDPE, and EVOH, to leverage their special properties such as thermo-resistance, flexibility, and oxygen resistance to extend the product life. The company has been relentlessly developing higher performance materials for packaging to bring enhanced product quality for consumers and gain a competitive edge in the EVOH films for packaging market.

