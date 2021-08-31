Chiral Chromatography Column Market worth $123 million by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The chiral chromatography column market size is projected to reach USD 123 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 99 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging countries as well asthe emergence of green chemistry,is likely to provide opportunities for the chiral chromatography column industry.

The pharmaceutical&biotechnology companies end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are among the key end-users of chiral chromatography columns.Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are other key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=225453435



The metal based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the chiral chromatography column industry during the forecast period.

The increasing use of HPLC columns in academic institutes as well as in industries where high pressure is employed is likely to drive the market for stainless steel columns in the coming years. Agilent offers the SEC-5 HPLC columns packed with silica particles and coated with a neutral hydrophilic layer, which decreases sample-column interactions and improves peak capacity and resolution. Other prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Merck KGaA. Therefore, the high demand of metal-based columns in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to emerge as key revenue pockets for the metal-based columns in the chiral chromatography column market.

The prepacked column is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Prepacked/ready-to-use columns are prefilled with the stationary phase and can directly be attached to chromatographic systems. Prepacked columns exhibit minimal variations and are uniform in nature. These columns are used for early method development for optimizing column packing. These columns are widely used in industries due to their ability to run large amounts of samples on a daily basis. Due to this, prepacked columns dominate the chiral chromatography columns market.

Chromatography columns are critical factors to the successful separation of valuable molecules. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are extending their offering of standard, custom, and prepacked columns from lab-scale to pilot and process-scale. Prepacked large-scale columns meet the needs of manufacturing with single-use technologies.

Key Players:

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the chiral chromatography column market. The major players in the chiral chromatography column industry are Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific(US), Waters Corporation(US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories(US), W.R.Grace & Co. (US), Merk Group(Germany), GL Sciencies(Japan), Perkin Elmer (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sartorious Group (Germany), Cytiva(US), ES Industruies (US), and Phenomenex (US)

These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the chiral chromatography column market. Contracts & agreements,new product launches, investments and expansions and mergers have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the chiral chromatography column industry.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=225453435



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com