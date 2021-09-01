Propylene Glycol Market- Competitive Leadership Mapping

The propylene glycol market size is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2024 from USD 3.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The growing demand for propylene glycol in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea from the transportation, building & construction, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care industries is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The market is evolving, with major players playing a crucial role in the development of new and advanced products.

The Dow Chemical Company (US), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands), and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US) are the major players in this market.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The Dow Chemical Company (US) is focused on partnerships to meet the growing demand in the market. In October 2019, the Dow and Evonik entered into an exclusive technology partnership. They are plan to bring a unique method (HYPROSYN) for directly synthesizing propylene glycol from propylene and hydrogen peroxide. Over 100 Evonik employees worked for years to develop this method. The key element is a novel catalytic system developed by Evonik researchers, which allows direct synthesis of propylene glycol from propylene and hydrogen peroxide in a process offering high yield and comparatively low energy consumption.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands) focuses on expansion to strengthen its market position in the propylene glycol market. In August 2018, the company announced to build the world’s largest propylene oxide (PO) and tertiary butyl alcohol (TBA) plant. The $2.4-B project represents the single-largest capital investment in the company’s history. The plant will start in 2021; the facility will be able to produce 470,000 tpy of PO and 1 MMtpy of TBA per anum.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US) is focused on partnerships to meet the growing demand for propylene glycol. In January 2018, the company and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) entered into a partnership to produce bio-based propylene glycol. As a result of the collaborative research between PNNL and ADM, the company now has a full-scale production facility at its manufacturing plant in Decatur, Illinois. The facility employs 140 people and can produce 100,000 metric tons of propylene glycol from renewable sources per year. ADM uses or sells this bio-based product for use in deicers, cosmetics, pet food, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Read More: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/propylene-glycol.asp