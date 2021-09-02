What You Need To Know In 2021 About Chromatography Resin Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The chromatography resin market size is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, public-private investment in pharmaceutical & life science research, and rising concern for food safety will drive the chromatography resin market. The major restraint for the market will be lack of adequate skilled professionals and presence of alternative technologies to chromatography. However, rise in CROs and CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for biosimilar, and growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns will act as an opportunity for the market.

The key market players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merch KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Cytiva (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), Bio-Works Technologies AB (Sweden), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Purolite Corporation (US), and Repligen Corporation (US).

Players in the chromatography resin market are mainly concentrating on new product launches, acquisition, and expansions to meet the growing demand for chromatography resin for various applications. New product launches help companies to strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers.

The growth of the chromatography resin market has been largely influenced by new product launches that were undertaken between 2016 and 2020. Companies such as Repligen Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, and GE Healthcare have adopted new product launches to enhance their market position.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is one of the major players in the chromatography resin market. In order to strengthen their product portfolio, the company is focusing launching the new products meeting client’s requirements. For instance, in April 2020, the company announced the commercial launch of its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, a blood-based immunoassay kit to help determine if an individual has developed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus associated with COVID-19 disease. The test detects IgG, IgM, and IgA antibodies. This approach appears to be more sensitive than assays against a single immunoglobulin. Similarly, in October 2020, Repligen Corporation and Navigo Proteins GmbH announced their successful development of an affinity ligand targeting the spike protein to be utilized in the purification of COVID-19 vaccines.

The companies also adopted acquisition as a strategy to increase their share and market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Sartorius Stedim Biotech had successfully closed the acquisition of the Slovenian purification specialist BIA Separations. Similarly, In April 2020, Sartorius Stedim Biotech successfully closed the acquisition of selected life science businesses of Danaher Corporation as part of a broader transaction between Danaher and Sartorius Group.

In December 2020, Merck announced the broadening of its manufacturing footprint at its production facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jaffrey, New Hampshire, USA. These sites supply essential products to customers developing lifesaving therapies, including Covid-19 vaccines, as well as furnishes products and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These expansions will increase capacity and output at these facilities by the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively, and create approximately 700 new manufacturing positions.