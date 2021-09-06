Lactose-free Butter Market Size, Share and Distributor Analysis Report By 2028

Felton, California , USA, September 6 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lactose-free Butter Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Lactose-free Butter market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Lactose-free Butter Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Lactose-free Butter Market forecast.

The Lactose-free Butter Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global lactose-free butter market size is expected to reach USD 984.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increased consumption of lactose-free butter, growth of the global processed food industry, and growing urbanization. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance, the rise in the need for energy with weight management, and consumers’ growing preference for such salt-free products are major factors responsible for driving the industry over the forecast period.

Consumer’s preference for organic and natural food has been increasing due to rising health consciousness among people. Additionally, increased health expenditure, a surge in disposable income, and improved living standards are responsible for the market growth. The high cost and the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of lactose-free dairy products are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The convenience and specialty stores segment held the largest share of more than 49.0% in 2020 due to the increasing lactose-free butter sales from the convenience and specialty stores. The preference for such premium products is growing among customers due to more sustainability offered by these convenience and specialty stores than other distribution channels. Hence, the segment is projected to witness considerable growth during the assessment period.

Some of the companies for Lactose-free Butter market are:

