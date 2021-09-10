Honb’le Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur reviews JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) preparations for hosting Khelo India University Games 2021

Karnataka, India, 2021-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — Preparations are in full swing at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), the official host of the Khelo India University Games 2021. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), on September 5th, 2021, met Shri Anurag Thakur, the Honb’le Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and briefed him about the preparations that are underway. Director-General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Shri Sandeep Pradhan, and Smt. Ritu Pathik, Regional Director of SAI, were also present at the meeting.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand expressed his gratitude to the Govt. of Karnataka and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for extending full support to the University to ensure effective planning and preparation for KIUG 2021.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand said, “I thank the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the regional office of Sports Authority of India for being the pillar of strength and guiding us every step of the way”. Adding on, he shared the University’s vision to see increased participation of upcoming athletes in various sports categories at both national and international level events and said the University is committed to making this dream come true.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Anurag Thakur was delighted to know that Olympians Aditi Ashok and Srihari Nataraj, who represented India in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, were JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) alumni and lauded the University for fostering sports talents and producing some of the most celebrated sports personalities.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Promoted by Jain Group, the university is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.