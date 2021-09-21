Increasing Security Presence Through Panel Built Security Booths

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2021-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Operating in the industry for over 25 years, Panel Built, Inc. understands that one of the best ways to improve facility security is to make its presence known. When scanning businesses for a target, would-be criminals will always prefer a facility with as little protection as possible. Therefore, companies can drastically improve their overall security and safety by simply putting these measures into place. These assailants simply find an easier target.

One way to accomplish this is by creating an access control point at the entrance of your facility. Panel Built security booths are used to create a calm, comfortable environment at the entrance of properties to vet and verify all incoming traffic. This way, the potential assailants will see the security presence before even stepping foot on the property. Panel Built security booths can be equipped for much more, capable of turning into an all-in-one security hub for your business. Exterior mounted lights, CCTV cameras, monitors, access control pads, keyfobs, and more can be integrated into the security booth design to create the perfect building for each application. Furthermore, with an officer actively surveilling your entrance and surrounding facility via CCTV, they will be much better equipped to spot and respond to potential threats.

