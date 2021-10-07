Singapore, Singapore, 2021-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Clifton Analogue Shaking water bath, featuring analog temperature and shaking speed control available with a broad range of accessory trays, flask clips, and racks ensures flexibility for routine and specialized incubations.

Maintain a constant temperature while agitating your samples with shaking water baths. Shaking water baths are used in testing for food and beverages, materials, and corrosions as well as bacterial culturing, molecular biology assays, and more.

Set your own speed and/or frequency of shaking for greater control. While many shaking water baths offer similar functionality, specific features can make them more versatile for use in your laboratory.

Features to look for in a shaking water bath: