NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder for Windows & Mac Newly Released

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, 2021-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — NoteBurner Inc., a company devoted to providing the most powerful multimedia converters, officially released a new program to its flagship audio recorder, NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder, helping users to record Amazon Music songs in 5x fast speed, and it’s fully compatible with Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS EI Capitan 10.11, Sierra 10.12, High Sierra 10.13, Mojave 10.14, Catalina 10.15, and Big Sur 11.

Unlike other audio recorders, NoteBurner always committed to providing users with the most user-friendly Amazon Music Downloader. The interface of NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder is succinct, intuitive, and user-friendly, bringing more stable performance through our consistently honing. Next, we will have a brief introduction to this newly released Amazon Music Recorder.

Firstly, just as other converters and recorders of NoteBurner, NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder also updated its program interface with a simpler layout, more coordinating color, and neater buttons. Users can now download the preferred Amazon Music songs with a few clicks.

Secondly, NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder supports convert songs from Amazon Prime Music & Unlimited Music & Amazon Music HD & Free. You can convert Amazon Music songs to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF format with up to Ultra HD quality and ID3 tags kept.

Thirdly, NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder also owns the functions of Format Converter and Edit Tag in “Tools”. The following will introduce these two functional characteristics one by one:

Format Converter: Users can convert the normal music files to MP3/M4A/AAC/WAV/OGG format, by simply going to “Tools > Format Converter”. With NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder, you can now convert both Amazon Music songs and local audio files to any audio format selected.

Edit Tag: NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder supports to accurately preserve the ID3 tags (Title, Artist, Album, Artwork, Genre, Year, and more) on converted Amazon Music files or local audio files within NoteBurner.

Finally, NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder supports to play the well-converted Amazon Music songs with no need to export them to other music players, as well. You can directly double-click the downloaded Amazon Music songs on NoteBurner for playback.

NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder is an easy yet professional audio downloader, especially designed to download any songs from Amazon Prime Music & Unlimited Music & Amazon Music HD & Free to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF format. See highlights below:

Features of NoteBurner Amazon Music Recorder:

Convert Amazon Music songs to plain MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF;

Keep up to Ultra HD quality after conversion;

Record songs at 5X fast speed;

Keep ID3 tags including Title, Artist, Album and more;

Easy-to-use with an intuitive and streamlined user interface.

About NoteBurner Inc.

NoteBurner Inc. is an excellent multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the best audio & video converter, as well as professional customer service. It’s flagship music & video programs include Spotify Music Converter (Win & Mac), Apple Music Converter (Win & Mac), Amazon Music Recorder (Win & Mac), Line Music Converter (Win & Mac), and Netflix Video Downloader (Win & Mac) to customers throughout the world. As a reliable multimedia recorder provider, NoteBurner will keep in line with the principle of pursuit of excellence and customer first as usual.

