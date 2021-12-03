Cosmetic Wipes Market Expansion Projected To Gain An Uptick During 2031

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cosmetic wipes market is anticipated to top US$ 750 Mn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=118

Cosmetic wipes have revolutionized the skincare industry by cleaning the skin deep to clear dirt or remove excess oil or makeup from the face. They are usually free from irritation and contain artificial perfumes to give a refreshing feeling to the skin. They contain all natural ingredients and less of chemicals in order to prevent skin irritation or rashes.

The cosmetic wipes market continues to be driven by its superior characteristics such as convenience, ease of use, efficacy, and removal of impurities. Portability of cosmetic wipes and their ease of use are critical factors driving sales. Introduction of cosmetic wipes with a wide range of colors and fragrances is augmenting market growth.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=118

Manufacturers are utilizing digital technologies and engaging customers via online portals. This is expected to give an uptick to the sales of cosmetic wipes on e-Commerce platforms.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cosmetic wipes market to top US$ 750 Mn by 2031.

Wet wipes projected to reach around US$ 300 Mn by 2031.

Moisturizing wipes projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Europe holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Germany expected to reach valuation of US$ 200 Mn by 2031.

Market in Australia to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=118

“Introduction of innovative products such as flavored wipes for cleaning the face as well as ease of use and infection prevention due to their disposable nature has driven consumer attention towards cosmetic wipes,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

For More Insights-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advances-in-aseptic-blood-transfusion-procedures-contribute-to-growth-of-the-vacutainer-market-factmr-301268812.html

Market Competition

In 2019, Henan Group launched its new Super Mini wet wipes for the Malaysian market. These wipes contains natural tea polyphenols and provide consumers with unique green tea scent and natural care.

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson-owned Neutrogena launched its new Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes. The newly launched product is the patented formula of the company, and each wipe is infused with seven different makeup removers designed to remove stubborn makeup.

Key Segments in Cosmetic Wipes Industry Research

Product Cosmetic Wet Wipes Cosmetic Dry Wipes

Material Use Absorbent Cotton Cosmetic Wipes Non-woven Fabric Cosmetic Wipes

Application Cleansing & Makeup Removal Cosmetic Wipes Moisturizing Cosmetic Wipes Exfoliating Cosmetic Wipes

Distribution Channel Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Modern Trade Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Specialty Stores Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Medical Stores & Pharmacies Sales of Cosmetic Wipes via Online Retail



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: