Tilswall Offering Christmas Savings with Up to 30% off on All Power Tool Products

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Tilswall, a growing innovative company specializing in household power tools, is offering customers in the US and Europe a discount of up to 30% off on all power tool products except accessories from Dec. 11th to Dec. 28th, to celebrate the happiest festival of the year, Christmas 2021. Besides, the company will hold the grandest Christmas giveaway for users who have followed Tilswall Official on social media platforms.

“Christmas has routinely been the happiest festival for customers in the aboard countries. We are so excited to celebrate it with them together! Tilswall is intending to provide the biggest discount, enabling customers to prepare some quality tools as Christmas gifts for their loved ones,” said August Zhou, the CEO of Tilswall.

The Christmas Sale will last from Dec. 11th to Dec. 28th. Customers in the US and Canada can enjoy a discount of 20%. Customers in Europe (countries including the UK, FR, DE, IT, ES) can enjoy a discount of 30%. The discount will be activated with the specific coupon code. Visit the website to browse the Tilswall Christmas Sale: https://bit.ly/3rQMrYm

During the Christmas sale season, people can attain some quality Christmas gifts for their loved ones at a much affordable cost. On the Top of the Tilswall Christmas Gift Guide is the Tilswall Electric Spin Scrubber, which is quite versatile and efficient for various home cleaning tasks. Customers can choose from 2 different product combos. Consisting of one scrubber handle and 4 brush heads, the combo one is available for $69.99. The combo two will cost $87.99 with one scrubber handle and 8 brush heads included. When applying the coupon code [Merry20], customers will save $14 and $17.5 respectively on the two different product combos. For customers in Europe, the savings will be up to 30%.

To guarantee a prime online shopping experience, Tilswall offers attentive chat support via email and Facebook Messenger. All pre-sale and post-sale questions and requests will be timely replied by Tilswall customer staff within 24 hours. As soon as the orders are received, the company will arrange quick shipment from the overseas warehouse to meet an on-time delivery within 3-5 business days.

“Though I’ve been following Tilswall Official only for a short while, the company has a family feel not just business. I love doing business with that kind of company. Again thanks for providing quality products to everyone,” said Sandra Philyaw, a customer from the US.

It’s quite a pleasure for Tilswall to enjoy happiness and share excitement with all supportable customers. To get the latest feeds about Tilswall Christmas Sale, visit tilswall.com or follow Tilswall on social media platforms. Don’t miss the upcoming Tilswall Christmas Giveaway Campaign that is going to happen soon.