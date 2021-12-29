Non-vascular Stents Market Key Players and Growth Information Analysis report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Dec 29 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The “Non-Vascular Stents Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the Non-Vascular Stents market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global Non-Vascular Stents Market size is expected to value at USD 1.4 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increase in geriatric population, upsurge in incidences related to chronic disorders, and rise in healthcare expenditure by local governments. Furthermore, growing importance towards minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is expected to drive growth of the market in upcoming years.

Increasing incidences related to the gastrointestinal cancer across the globe, is further propelling demand for non-vascular stents. Increase in the number of patients diagnosed with cancer are significantly influencing growth of the market. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the non-vascular stents industry.

Geriatric population is more susceptible towards chronic diseases including lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, and other diseases such as stroke, asthma. Subsequently, increasing incidences related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders (COPD), chronic pancreatitis, prostate cancer, and glaucoma, are responsible for rising demand of non-vascular stents.

As per reports by World Health Organization (WHO), geriatric population is expected to reach two billion by 2050. Additionally, recent statistics presented by the American Cancer Society showcases as many as thirty thousand individuals suffering from stomach cancer in the North America region only. These factors are expected to fuel growth of the non-vascular stents market in coming years.

Rising adoption of the minimally invasive techniques such as nonvascular stenting is fueling the market growth of non-vascular stents. The minimally invasive techniques performed by tiny incisions instead of one large opening as they offer advantages such as quicker recovery times and less discomfort over traditional surgery. Additional advantages associated with adoption of minimally invasive techniques includes reduced pain during the surgery and minimum surgical scars. Reduction in the overall operational cost in comparison with traditional surgery techniques due to smaller incisions and minimum side effects, are propelling the demand of non-vascular stents industry.

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America and Europe have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies for the treatment of chronic diseases and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the non-vascular stents market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with favorable government initiatives for use of such medical devices, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The key players in the non-vascular stents industry are Medtronic Co., C. R. Bard Incoporations, Boston Scientific Co., Ella Co., Conmed Co., Hobbs Medical Incorporations, Cook Medical Co., Taewoong Medical Corporations, Synchron Med Incorporations, and Glaukos Co.

