New Plug-in EV Models Driving Market Demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Electric Vehicle Battery Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Electric Vehicle Battery to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market was valued at USD 91 billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach USD 900 billion by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery market was valued at USD 91 billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach USD 900 billion by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electric Vehicle Battery market.

Key Segments Covered

Power Source Stored Electricity Electric Vehicle Battery On-board Electric Generator Electric Vehicle Battery

Powertrain Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery

Vehicle Type Electric Vehicle Battery for Passenger Cars Electric Vehicle Battery for Commercial Vehicles Electric Vehicle Battery for Two Wheelers Electric Vehicle Battery for Others (Golf Carts etc.)



Competitive Landscape

In forthcoming years, manufacturers in the electric vehicle battery industry will primarily focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product introductions.

In May 2019, Panasonic Corporation announced the launch of ‘Nymbus’ – the first of its kind smart EV charging service in India. The new service combines various physical components such as charging stations, telematics systems, and others with virtual components including AI, cloud service, and analytics to deliver a one stop solution. As more people switch to electric vehicles, Hitachi High-Tech predicts a rise in demand for used lithium-ion batteries. According to the business, the annual global market for testing batteries is expected to reach between 500 billion ($4.8 billion) and 1 trillion yen by 2030.

Key takeaways from the Market study

Global EV battery market to expand nearly 10x by 2031

By vehicle type, demand for EV batteries across passenger cars to capture 50% of global sales

Stored electricity electric vehicle batteries to expand at over 10% CAGR

Europe likely to account for over 3 out of 10 electric vehicle battery sales

Asia to emerge as the dominant market, with China accounting for 28.3% of the revenue

India to be an opportunistic market, poised to grow at a CAGR of 15% through 2031

“As vehicular emission regulations tighten, automobile owners are shifting towards hybrid and electric vehicles usage, prompting manufacturers to deploy batteries equipped with greater load carrying capacity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electric Vehicle Battery Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Electric Vehicle Battery brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Electric Vehicle Battery brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Electric Vehicle Battery Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Electric Vehicle Battery and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Electric Vehicle Battery and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Electric Vehicle Battery Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Electric Vehicle Battery Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Electric Vehicle Battery: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Electric Vehicle Battery, Sales and Demand of Electric Vehicle Battery, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:

Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Rack Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Automotive Steering Shaft Market– Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

