Student Apartments Chapel Hill – Experience Unmatched Student Living at Chapel Ridge in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, NC, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Chapel Ridge offers top-quality student apartments near UNC-Chapel Hill, providing a premier living experience for students. Conveniently located just minutes from the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, Chapel Ridge ensures easy access to classes while offering a vibrant community for student life.

Chapel Ridge boasts a variety of apartment amenities designed to meet the needs of students. The apartments are available in 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom floor plans, all featuring private bedrooms and bathrooms. Each unit is fully furnished, includes walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and private balconies. High-speed internet and water are included, and per-person contracts with roommate matching are available to make living arrangements seamless.

The community amenities at Chapel Ridge enhance the student living experience by providing spaces for relaxation, fitness, and socializing. Residents can enjoy a swimming pool and sun deck, grilling stations, an outdoor fireplace, basketball, sand volleyball, and tennis courts. The 24-hour fitness center, community clubhouse with TVs and gaming, business center, and study lounge cater to both leisure and academic needs. Additional features include a recycling center, parking and bike storage, pet-friendly policies, and 24-hour on-site management.

For more information about Chapel Ridge student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at: (252) 424-6352.

About Chapel Ridge: Chapel Ridge is a premier student housing community serving the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Offering spacious apartments and a comprehensive range of amenities, Chapel Ridge is dedicated to providing students with a comfortable, convenient, and enriching living environment.

Company name: Chapel Ridge

Address: 101 Legacy Terrace

City: Chapel Hill

State: North Carolina

Phone number: (252) 424-6352

Zip code: 27516