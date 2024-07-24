AppJetty Releases New Features for MappyField 365, Offering Smarter Routing, Mapping, and Note-taking

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, the well-renowned product development company that offers an array of Dynamics plugins, Shopify apps, Magento Extensions, and Odoo Themes, today announced the release of the latest features for MappyField 365. These enhancements are launched to help Dynamics 365 CRM users with efficient route planning and improved customer service delivery.

The new features introduced in MappyField 365 include:

Add and view notes:

Add notes and relevant attachments, such as documents and images, directly on the map. This feature streamlines the documentation of client discussions for sales representatives and boosts better collaboration.

Import external data (CSV file):

Import external data in CSV files directly on the map. Save time by eliminating the data entry efforts.

Color-code pushpins:

Simplify entity and data representation by color-coding pushpins based on different field values.

Add a map to the entity record on CRM:

Add maps to entity records to view the account’s location directly on Dynamics CRM.

In addition, MappyField 365 plugin users can create new activities on the go while saving and updating routes. The other latest feature lets Dynamics 365 CRM users plot a particular entity’s related data on the map with a simple click.

“We are launching the latest MappyField 365 features to meet the tailored needs of our valued potential and existing product users who want a smoother route planning and mapping experience,” said Maulik Shah, CEO of Biztech, Appjetty’s parent company. These new geo-mapping plugin features are strategically developed to boost on-field sales efforts and your business’s overall productivity. Additionally, these features make CRM data visualization on the map easy.

The latest MappyField 365 features are live now! Existing plugin users can access the updates immediately, while others who want to experience a better routing and mapping process for their business are encouraged to visit our website or simply connect with us.

For more details and product updates, please visit www.appjetty.com.

About Appjetty

Appjetty is a trusted software solution provider specializing in apps, plugins, and extensions for Magento, WordPress, SugarCRM, SuiteCRM, Odoo, and Dynamics CRM. Focusing on innovation and quality, Appjetty helps businesses streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve their digital transformation goals.

Email: sales@appjetty.com

Contact No.: +1 (949) 787-0877

Website: www.appjetty.com