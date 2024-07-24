2 Bedroom Apartments Madison WI – Discover Elevated Student Living at Lark

Madison, Wisconsin, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Lark at Kohl introduces a unique and upscale living experience for students with its 2-bedroom apartments in Madison, WI. They are located just a short stroll from the UW Madison campus, offering easy access to classes and campus life while providing a serene retreat for students to unwind. Its proximity to the Kohl Center and Capitol views make it a coveted location for student housing.

Top-of-the-line amenities adorn these 2-bedroom apartments in Madison, WI. Each unit features granite counter tops, HDTVs, designer kitchens, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood-style flooring. Residents can choose from studio, 1, 2, or 4-bedroom furnished apartments, all designed for convenience and style. These apartments offer everything a student needs for a comfortable and productive living environment.

At Kohl, community amenities ensure residents have everything they need to thrive. The property includes a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor terrace, lounge, and coffee bar for late-night studying. Secure bike parking, electronic access, and on-site management provide peace of mind. Residents also enjoy fire pits, grilling stations, and social events, making at Kohl’s 2 Bedroom Apartments in Madison, WI, ideal for students seeking a balanced lifestyle.

For more details or to explore Lark at Kohl’s student housing, contact their leasing office (608) 292-6800

About Lark at Kohl: Lark at Kohl is a premier student housing community in Madison, WI, offering upscale living spaces and convenient amenities. Designed to meet student needs, Lark at Kohl provides a vibrant and supportive community for an exceptional living experience.

Company Name: Lark at Kohl

Address: 102 N Bedford Street

City: Madison

State: Wisconsin

Zip code: 53703

Phone number: (608) 292-6800