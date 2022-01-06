Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Christmas celebrations at Sarvalokaa was a great opportunity for children to understand the spirit of Christmas in its true essence. The month-long learning exploration culminated in Sarvalokaa’s Christmas carnival on 18th December, 2021. In line with our mission of creating not merely consumers but active contributors, children discussed various causes they could support, narrowed down to three options and decided by voting. Majority of votes went in favor of building a shed for farm animals through the proceeds from the sale.

Teachers and children created a Christmas tree with bamboo from our forest in the school and decorated it with ornaments made by them. We explored the themes of share, care and love through classroom discussions and activities. Children from Grades 4 to grade 8 participated in preparation, budgeting and organized the various activities with enthusiasm. The Carnival was filled with fun games, DIY stations and an array of food counters.

The school corridors echoed with laughter of children and parents enjoying quality time together. The highlight of the carnival was the flash mob in which children, teachers and parents came together to dance to some foot tapping music. With carols and music in the air, it was an evening to remember for all.

