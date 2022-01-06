How I Cleared SAFe 5 Agilist Certification – Preparation and Exam Tips

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ —

I want to share my experience on the path of Scaled Agilist Certification.

For those of you who are considering taking the Scaled Agile Certification, I want to provide a few suggestions and tips that can help you prepare for the exam.

As the first part of my experience, I wanted to share what is required for this certification.

About the SAFe Agilist Exam

Intended Candidate Role:

As a Certified SAFe Agilist, he/she is taking up a leadership role in a SAFe enterprise and become a part of lean-agile transformation in the organization.

Key Competencies:

Apply Lean-Agile Principles.

Manage product development with SAFe.

Plan, execute, and release the value through Agile Release Train (ART).

Build a great Agile Portfolio with lean budgeting.

SAFe principles, values, and methodology.

Scaled Agilist Certification Exam:

The test is conducted for 90 minutes/1.5 hours with a total of 45 questions presented in the form of multiple-choice questions, in a true or false formats. It is a closed-book, proctored exam and does not allow any outside assistance. Questions are not too lengthy, but sometimes are confusing and enough time is provided to answer the questions.

One must give the right answers to 35 questions out of 45 and clear the exam with a minimum score of 77.

Scaled Agilist Certification Training And Exam Cost

Training:

It is mandatory to take the 2-day worth of instructor-led training in SAFe. The instructor should be certified from Scaled Agile to teach SAFe. The SAFe training cost would range between $700 and $900. It varies based on the institution and trainer.

To find available training batches, one can visit the learning calendar on the website www.scaledagile.com. They can find the batches from scaled agile training partners and the cost as well.

Exam Cost:

The first attempt is part of Scaled Agile Certification training, and the exam has to be taken within 30 days after completing the course. If anyone takes the exam after 30 days or goes for a second attempt, they need to pay $50.

It is advisable to take the exam sooner in 1-2 weeks as after undergoing SAFe training everything is fresh in the mind.

Resources For Preparation – Exam Tips

Official Training: It is good to take notes while attending training to gain knowledge on the latest version of SAFe 5.1 and involve in practical exercises. After the training is done, one must prepare for the real exam.

Pre-course e-learning resources: You will find good learning materials and quizzes. Let me tell you how it looks like in the portal after being done with training.

Instructor will give login id and password for the SAFe community after completing the SAFe training. One can find course attendance, trainer feedback, pre-course e-learning materials, and practice real-exam-oriented tests. Go to ‘My Learning’, you will find learning resources that show videos and modules on various topics. It will take 2-3 hours to complete. It will prepare you to take the real exam and I would suggest going with these for exam preparation. Leading SAFe Digital Workbook – All learning concepts will be presented in slides. A combination of videos, modules, and this workbook will give a lot of preparation for the exam. A study guide will help you know what is covered in the Scaled Agilist Certification exam.

Official preparation test: It is good to do before going into the exam even though it is optional. Because the questions are similar to the real exam and one can take this multiple times. After these, one can launch the real exam with more confidence and receive a certificate and logo after clearing the Scaled Agilist Certification exam.

Quizlet: It is presented in flashcard form and is free to use. You can search SAFe and get the knowledge on the important terms. It is good for getting a hold on terms.

Preparation Timeline

Category Task Preparation Time Training Official Training 16 hours Digital Workbook Guide: Read & Notes 3 hours Pre-course E-learning Videos & Modules 2 hours Practise Test Official Practise Test 1-2 hours Post Practice Test Revision Key Topics Revision 1-2 hours Exam Official Exam 1-2 hours Total Time 24-27 hours

After clearing the Scaled Agilist Certification exam,

Email confirmation on the result.

Certified SAFe Agilist

Earn 16 PDUs and SEUs.

