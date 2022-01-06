IVF Clinic in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — With a Goal “To realize everyone’s dream of having their own baby” and with belief in principles of Karma, our passion for Excellence, Continuous Learning, and a firm commitment towards all the Stake Holders and the Community at large, KIC (Kiran Infertility Centre) continuously works to give the best result with the finest of personalized-care to each Intended Parent that approaches KIC.

Since inception, KIC has helped more than 30,000 couples conceive through various forms of treatments for Infertility at its Hyderabad and other centers across India. In the last few years, KIC has started expanding primarily because of increase in the incidence of Infertility in the Indian and World Population and also because of the requests of Intended Parents coming from different parts of India and the world to make treatment easier for them.