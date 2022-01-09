Hire Bigcommerce Expert for Google Shopping Campaign

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Recently on March 6, 2018, BigCommerce, the leading e-commerce platform announced a new feature – Google Shopping integration. Samyak Online in New Delhi offers the excellent services of Bigcommerce programmers to help the BigCommerce store owners manage the Google shopping campaign.

After successful integration of this new feature, BigCommerce merchants can configure & generate the product specific data feeds for Google shopping in addition to automatically optimizing Google Adwords campaigns through BigCommerce control panel. This new feature will save considerable time that the BigCommerce merchants had to spend for optimizing advertisements, increasing leads, improving conversion rate etc..

By choosing Samyak Online to hire Bigcommerce expert, one can expect the added competence in all the critical areas including operations, product management, marketing, promotion of special deals, Google Adword advertising etc. The company is providing complete range of Bigcommerce development services to cater even the specific needs of Bigcommerce merchants.

The leading Bigcommerce development company with impressive record of creating numbers of successful Bigcommerce offers flexible options to hire Bigcommerce developers with proven capabilities for BigCommerce development, shopping cart customization, template designing, PSD to template development, inventory management, redesigning, maintenance etc. All the Bigcommerce services are backed by the unique support model ensuring the Bigcommerce ecommerce business owners have never before experience.

Regarding this aspect, the Spokesperson of Samyak Online says, “According to a study in 2018 the retailers using Google Shopping have increased 80% in total clicks and 43% increase was noticed in conversion rate during Q4 2017 in comparison to Q4 2016. The new Google Shopping Campaign management feature is sure to help the merchants improve sales and brand awareness through automated process; provided, they hire the efficient, experienced and trained Bigcommerce programmer.”

For some extra details, you are asked to visit the official website https://samyakonline.biz/ecommerce/bigcommerce-development-design.html, for help.

About the company:

Samyak Online is providing offshore ecommerce development services for over the years; during the period it has helped numbers of prestigious brands to stand out in competitive digital marketing space by having the cutting edge features and functionalities in addition to benchmark support.

Samyak Online Pvt. Ltd.

Phone number: +91 – 9810083308

Email ID: inquiry@samyakonline.net

Website: http://www.samyakonline.biz/