OneScreen.ai Hires HR Veteran Adam Reidel for Newly Created Head of People Operations Role

BOSTON and JACKSONVILLE, FL, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B market network provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, announced the appointment of Adam Reidel as Head of People Operations. Reidel will lead all aspects of human resources (HR) and employee operations for OneScreen.ai as the startup embarks on a phase of rapid growth and hiring amidst its endeavor to build a first-of-its-kind marketplace for the OOH advertising industry.

“Our people are our most valuable asset, and this role is absolutely business-critical as we strive to set the standard for fulfilled, engaged employees,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai. “It can be challenging to maintain a healthy, productive company culture as a startup begins to rapidly scale, and I am confident that Adam is the right person to lead the charge as we strive to build a people-centric company. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership, vision, and insight.”

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Reidel was previously the Senior Director of Human Resources at RS&H, a national architecture, engineering, and consulting firm. Prior to this role, he served online thrift and consignment store, Swap.com in various human resources roles, most recently as Vice President of Human Resources. Reidel also worked at General Parts International, Inc., as Senior Director of Human Resources, among other positions. He has also held human resources roles at Pep Boys, Delta Sonic, Transamerica, and CVS/Caremark. Reidel holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree from University of St. Francis.

“It’s such an exciting time to be a part of the growing OOH industry as well as OneScreen.ai that is well poised for success,” said Reidel. “I look forward to supporting the company with human resource policies, procedures, and programs to motivate and inspire all employees as we continue to develop and build a company in which we can all be proud.”

OneScreen.ai is hiring exceptional talent for multiple positions. To learn more, go to: https://www.onescreen.ai/careers.

About OneScreen.ai

Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai is modernizing the fragmented out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. From billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TV in bars and restaurants, OOH advertising is a $30 billion industry and growing, but 50% of inventory goes unsold. OneScreen.ai’s first streamlined, connected, and AI-powered all-in-one media platform is a centralized space where marketers can locate, buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising campaigns, connecting brands with their ideal customers. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn.

