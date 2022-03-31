Ubuy Qatar is Offering Double Shopping Benefits this Ramadan 2022

Posted on 2022-03-31 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Doha, Qatar, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Qatar, a world popular online shopping platform in Qatar has launched their Ramadan festival sale, on their app and website.

Ramadan is a sacred month of fasting and praying. At this time people put themselves towards God and follow a pure lifestyle without having bad thoughts and avoiding bad habits. To enjoy this festive time at full blast you can shop for your favourite products or can prepare Ramadan gift baskets for your dear ones. This shopping platform would help you do so, as they are starting the Ramadan sale to make you explore good shopping fun. This international shopping site provides exclusive offers & discounts on global brands to make your shopping worthwhile in this joyful month.

Explore Double Benefit Discounts & Offers on Ramadan Sale

Ubuy Qatar Ramadan Sale 2022 is live. It will be there for the whole Ramadan month. There is a wide range of interesting deals and discounts that you can find on your desired products. Have double shopping fun on this holy month using instant discounts and cashback. 

10% Instant Discount + 20% Cashback

Use Promo Code: UBFEST

Note: No minimum amount limit to access this offer.

What Shopping Benefits Awaits You at Ubuy Qatar?

  • Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.
  • No amount capping on offers.
  • Worldwide delivery to your door.
  • Largest selection of unique international products & brands.
  • Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Discover Alluring Ramadan Offers, Deals & Discounts on the Following Categories of Products

Ramadan is a blessed time of the year when most of us spend time with our family. At this time of celebration, gift your dear ones their favourite stuff to make them more joyful during this joyous festive time. Make this festive more joyful than ever and find good deals & offers on the below-mentioned categories.

Fashion Trends

  • Ethnic Wear
  • Artificial Jewellery
  • Footwear
  • Watches
  • Scarves & Head Covers

Feasting After Fasting 

  • Dates
  • Organic Juices
  • Dry Fruits
  • Multigrain Protein Bars
  • Noodles & Snacks

Hygiene Habits

  • Floor Cleaners
  • Hand Washes & Sanitizers
  • Toiletries
  • Insect Repellents
  • Manicure Sets

Beauty Products

  • Mascaras
  • Face Mists
  • Lipsticks
  • Nail Polishes
  • Perfumes

Ramadan Decorations

  • Ramadan Lanterns
  • String Lights
  • Ramadan Ornaments
  • Ramadan Candles 
  • Chandeliers

Gardening Equipment

  • Grass Trimmers
  • Gardening Spades
  • Garden Watering Equipment
  • Hanging Planters
  • Fertilizer Spreaders

Kitchen Appliances

  • Refrigerators
  • Food Containers
  • Juice Makers
  • Electric Kettles
  • Crockery Sets

Roasting & Frying

  • Electric Grills
  • Microwaves
  • Toasters and Ovens
  • Pressure Cookers
  • Air Fryers

Take time and explore our site “ubuy.qa” to witness real Ramadan shopping fun. There are a variety of brands for you to choose from to make Ramadan a complete celebration of enjoyment. For a more indulging shopping experience download our Shopping App.

