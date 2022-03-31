A Stunning Collection of Brass Statues of Lord Buddha Only At The Advitya

Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Our range of products includes brass Buddha idol, brass Buddha statue, brass statue buddha idol, lord Buddha, multi-colored brass Buddha idol, and brass Buddha Bhagwan.

Buddha statues can be decorative items in a living room or a garden. These brass sculptures are a perfect choice for the entrances of your home, reception area at offices, shops/showrooms to welcome your guests. No wonder Buddha statues are some of the most gifted items worldwide due to their ability to motivate and inspire people in their quest for attaining inner peace and happiness. The Advitya are the leading wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and exporters in beautiful Buddha brass idol.

You might have encountered the giant to little statues of Buddha installed everywhere, from homes to gardens and obviously, temples. Often depicted in a calming posture and meditative sitting, Buddha is considered one of the most significant religious and spiritual figures in the history of the world. So, let’s take a quick go-through.

Who doesn’t know Buddha? Born in the Lumbini province of Nepal, Buddha was an enlightened individual who gave birth to Buddhism around 500 million years ago. Many people also believe that Buddha is an incarnation of the Hindu deity Vishnu. Sitting under a fig tree, he awakened into enlightenment.

With thousands of millions of followers, Buddhism is celebrated among people worldwide. Many Buddhist temples and monasteries have been created to teach and practice exquisite meditations and religious understandings. Many famous personalities and great men have turned into Buddhist monks, dedicating their lives to practicing the teachings of Buddha.

Carving of Buddha’s Statues

Amidst all this, it is believed that just having a carving of Buddha’s statue in a place can turn around the energy of the place. Instead of this, thousands of Buddha statues have been constructed worldwide, including regions of Afghanistan, Sarnath, China, Bhutan, Laos, South East Asia, etc.

The tallest statue of Buddha in the world today is situated in the Pattaya region of Thailand. Other famous carvings of Buddha include the Tian Tan Buddha sculpted in brass in Hong Kong, the yellow golden Monywa Buddha located on Myanmar’s hilltops, the Reclining Buddha of Thailand, and many, many more.

A Tremendous Assortment of Decorative Buddha Statues Online

Also, these days, you’ll find plenty of stores selling oodles of kinds of Buddha statues online. Several materials are being used to carve the Buddhist figurines and silhouettes from brass.

The poses and postures of Buddha make a great inspiration for artists, painters, and artisans alike to create their next piece.

Here at The Advitya, we bring you a wide range of Buddha statues, sculptures, carvings, and representations. From brass Buddha idols online with a patina coating to Tibetian style Buddha wall hanging, from sitting Buddha in a blessing posture to the laughing Buddha featuring various expressions, we got it all covered! The placement of Buddha statues, representations, or decorations in a home is said to have significant benefits, as also confirmed by the science of Feng Shui & Vaastu. It is said that placing a Buddha statue in a house offers positive home energy and a serene ambiance to stay and relax.

It is also said that a Buddha statue placed facing the entrance doorway of a place can waive off the negative energy from home, thus, keeping the home space blooming with peace and happiness.

Apart from this, the Buddha statue brass online are said to imbibe a soothing yet concentrated mood to the surroundings, hence making an excellent addition to one’s office desk, study table, or bedside shelf. There are several ways you can bring a Buddha decoration to your home, office, or space. As an example, here are some of the common ways.