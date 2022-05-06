Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market is slated to reach US$ 28,000 Mn by the year 2022|IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market 2022

The global Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market is expected to go great guns in the next 10 years. It is slated to reach US$ 28,000 Mn by the year 2022 . With mixed reality in the foray, virtual objects could be integrated with the real-life ambience, thereby rendering simultaneous manipulation of digital twins. In other words, digital twinning is expected to be the future of healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

The cost of providing quality healthcare is rising and this issue is faced by even the developed countries of the West. Hence providing efficient, quality and cost-effective healthcare is a priority for all. However, there is a lack of adequate funding for healthcare due to political, economic and other governance related compulsions and thus the healthcare system has to operate within this restraint. Also, even though healthcare funding and health insurance programs exist, there is a steep increase in the cost of providing quality healthcare.

Due to these reasons, healthcare providers are opting for the adoption of cost curbing tools such as healthcare clinical analytics. Due to healthcare clinical analytics, tools like big data can be used to analyze large amounts of healthcare information generated and this can be used to draw inferences and conclusions that makes the entire healthcare system efficient and transparent. Due to these factors, the global healthcare clinical analytics market is growing at a brisk pace.

The global healthcare clinical analytics market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 28,000 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the integrated platform type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 19,000 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The integrated platform type segment is estimated to account for nearly two-thirds of the revenue share of the platform type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the clinics segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The clinics segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-tenth of the total revenue share of the end-user segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the on-premise segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 11,600 Mn in 2022. The on-premise segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the on-premise segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the in-house solution type segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15% from 2017 to 2022.

Key Questions Answered in the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market Report

How is the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market?

