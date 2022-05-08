Worldwide Demand For Dimeric Fatty Acid Is Growing At A CAGR Of 9.7% During 2022 To 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global dimeric fatty acid market is estimated at USD 703 million in 2022 is forecast to surpass USD 974 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Dimeric Fatty Acid market survey report:

Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Aturex Group

Croda International Plc.

Emery Oleochemicals GmbH

Florachem Corp.

Jarchem Industries Inc

Jiangsu Jinma Oil Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co. Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Oleon NV

Dimeric fatty acid Market Key Segments

By Product Type : Standard Distilled Distilled & Hydrogenated

By Application : Reactive Polyamides Oil Field Chemicals Others



