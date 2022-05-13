What will be the Anime market size in 2030?

San Francisco, California , USA, May 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Anime Industry Overview

The global anime market size was valued at USD 24.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The growing popularity and the rising sales of Japanese anime content worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. As such, foreign sales are expected to contribute to substantial revenue generation in the market. The growing preference for internet distribution and application games, which account for the majority of overseas sales in Japan, is projected to play a decisive role in propelling market growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Anime Market

The month of April is usually considered the busiest of the year because of the start of new shows. However, several animated television programs, including those already in production, were either postponed or canceled in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic. At the same time, theatre releases and live performances were also impacted as a result of the lockdowns and restrictions imposed on the movement of people as part of the efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. On the other hand, streaming services, such as Netflix, have gained immense popularity. For instance, in Japan alone, the platform witnessed a sudden rise in the number of subscribers as individuals preferred spending most of the time watching animated series and movies.

Advances in the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented reality (AR), and Internet of Things (IoT) among others coupled with the increasing levels of disposable income are expected to play a vital role in driving the market growth. The latest, most up-to-date, and technologically advanced gadgets, smartphones, and other mobile devices are increasingly being introduced in the market as technologies continue to advance. The rising levels of disposable income are allowing the young generation to invest in the latest smartphones and other gadgets. This is encouraging the consumption of anime content across the globe through various gaming applications, websites, and other sources.

Advances in cutting-edge technologies, such as VR, and the continued development of new, innovative VR gaming equipment are driving the popularity of anime games with virtual surround sound and in-game communication, which also bodes well for the market growth. The growing preference for the distribution of anime content over multiple platforms, including television, comics, Over the Top (OTT) streaming platforms, games, and social media among others, is equally expected to contribute to the market growth. At this juncture, animators, artists, publishers, developers, and other creative agencies are all working aggressively towards the development of new content.

For instance, in March 2021, Netflix Inc. announced its plan to introduce new anime shows at the Anime Japan 2021 Expo in Tokyo. The company announced to launch of 40 anime shows at the event. The company announced its plans to launch double the number of anime shows and series in 2020. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the global market is expected to be driven by the rising popularity of media shows and rising consumer expenditure on online shows. The market growth is further aided by the increasing number of anime production firms and film artists. In Japan, the animation industry has made a substantial contribution to the country’s economic growth.

As a result, the government in the country is pursuing several supportive initiatives to fund the production of such films, serials, and games. In response to the growing popularity and the increasing demand for animated games and animation films, a number of animation companies are also emerging in other countries, such as the U.S., China, and France. In addition, these animation companies are collaborating with marketing and advertising agencies to realize their branding and marketing goals. All these factors will bode well for the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

Virtual Events Market – The global virtual events market size was valued at USD 114.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The global virtual events market size was valued at USD 114.12 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030. Data Annotation Tools Market – The global data annotation tools market size was valued at USD 629.5 USD million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Anime Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anime market on the basis of anime type and region:

Anime Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) V. Movie Video Internet Distribution Merchandising Music Pachinko Live Entertainment

Anime Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Japan Latin America MEA Japan



Market Share Insights

November 2021: Masterpiece Studio, a 3-dimension creation, and animation software platform provider introduced a cost-free edition of Masterpiece Studio Pro. The new, advanced platform would offer a complete VR creative suite for artists and indie creators deploying 3-dimensional props and characters for animations, games, and metaverse.

February 2020: Netflix partnered with six Japanese anime developers, namely Shin Kibayashi, Otsuichi, Mari Yamazaki, CLAMP, Yasuo Ohtagaki, and Tow Ubukata, to deliver original anime content.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Anime market include

Bones Inc.

Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.

MADHOUSE Inc.

Production I.G

TOEI Animation Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Anime Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter