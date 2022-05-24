Shaking up Toronto tourism with metaverse tech – A StartUP HERE Toronto Feature

Toronto, Canada, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Rebecca Gao, of StartUP HERE Toronto, features Driftscape as a company that is shaking up Toronto’s tourism by bringing the city’s cultural destinations to the palm of your hand!

The article goes on to talk about how there’s been a void of cultural experiences, especially through the pandemic, and how a few innovative startups are working actively to make art, history, and culture more accessible and immersive through the world of AR and VR. Click here to read more.

About StartUp Here Toronto

StartUp HERE Toronto is a collaborative economic development initiative launched to support the growing startup and innovation community in Toronto. They celebrate Toronto’s innovation community by sharing local success with the world.

About Driftscape

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.