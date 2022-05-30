ExpertBells has Launched Public Limited Company Registration in Delhi

Delhi, India, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Public company limited is a good option for businessmen who want to boost the growth of their business activities. Minimum 7 members are required to register a public limited company in India. It has no limit on maximum members.

Now, it is simple to complete the procedure of Public Limited Company Registration in Delhi. At ExpertBells, the professionals simplify the whole procedure of public limited company registration for every client. They also provide reasonable packages for growing companies and businesses.

Choosing online company registration gives your company a distinct identity from its members. It can also receive funds through different ways such as shares, preferences shares, and debentures. Public listed company registration offers limited liability to all its members.

At the launch event of online public limited company registration, the MD of Expertbells said, “Public listed company registration is one of the most beneficial steps for startup and business. It is now easier to register a public listed company online by choosing our professional services.

We have started offering the professional services of online company registration in India for medium-sized businesses. You have to submit all the important documents including your ID proofs. From application to final verification of every document, our team looks after every step related to registration.

Our service of public listed company registration is done online. Your company will be registered within a certain days after submission of all the required documents.

Some important documents for online registration of a public listed company include the Digital Signature of every director with passport-sized photos, AOA and MOA, rent agreement, and some other documents.

If you want to register a public limited company, choose ExpertBells. It has expertise in the registration work of public listed companies.

