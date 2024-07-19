Rare Books, Maps and Atlases from The Recently Closed Birmingham-Southern College will be Auctioned July 31st & Aug. 1st

Davenport, WA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — An important collection of rare books, maps and atlases from the recently closed Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama will be sold at auction on July 31st and August 1st by Grant Zahajko Auctions, online and live in the Grant Zahajko gallery located at 510 Morgan Street in Davenport. Start times on both auction days will be 9 am Pacific time.

“This collection represents three hundred years of history, with material relating to cartography, abolitionism, law, exploration, and U.S. history by state, featuring Alabama, Florida and others,” said Grant Zahajko of Grant Zahajko Auctions. “Many titles represent the first to come to market in decades. Some books are one of only a few to come to market in the last hundred-plus years.”

Birmingham-Southern College traces its roots back to 1856, the year the Alabama Legislature chartered Southern University as a Methodist institution. This collection of books was stored and shelved in a locked special collections room called the “Wood room”. The school officially closed in May of this year. Many iconic important titles are scattered throughout the auction.

In all, nearly 1,000 lots will come up for bid. The books will feature subjects that include Americana, Presidents, Founding Fathers, Southern States, Alabama, Florida, the Carolinas, Anti-Slavery, Exploration and more. Also included are important atlases, maps, pamphlets and more. Session 1, on July 31st, will contain lots 1-499. The rest will be offered on August 1st.

Session 1 highlights will feature a copy of the 1741 book A Description of the English Province of Carolina, By the Spaniards Call’d Florida, and By the French Louisiane, by Daniel Coxe, published by Oliver Payne in London (est. $2,000-$4,000); and a first English edition, limited issue copy of James Joyce’s epic novel Ulysses, published in London and Paris in 1922 by John Rodker for the Egoist Press, #1631 of 2,000 copies, on handmade paper (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Session 2 star lots include a copy of A New General Atlas, Containing a Geographical and Historical Account of All the Empires, Kingdoms and Other Dominions of the World, by John Senex, published in London in 1721 and featuring 34 double-page, hand-colored maps (est. $12,000-$18,000); and a copy of the large folio A General Atlas, Describing the Whole Universe, complete with 35 maps, by Thomas Kitchen, published in London, 1780 (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Returning to Session 1, two Florida-related volumes have pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$4,000. One is a first edition copy of The Territory of Florida: or, Sketches of the Topography, civil and natural history of the country, the climate and the Indian Tribes, by John Lee Williams, published in 1837 (with an 1840 map) by A.T. Goodrich (N.Y.). The other is a complete, first edition copy (with six folding maps and one folding plate) of An Account of the First Discovery and Natural History of Florida by William Roberts and Thomas Jefferys, published in 1763.

A copy of The American Military Pocket Atlas of the British Colonies, a first edition of the so-called Holster Atlas, designed to “suit the pockets of officers of all ranks” during the American Revolution, with maps, published in London in 1776, should bring $6,000-$8000; while a copy of The Generall Historie of Virginia, New England and the Summer Isles, etc., with four maps (possibly printed later) and descriptions, published in 1624, is expected to hit $8,000-$12,000.

A copy of Hakluyt’s Voyages (three volumes in two books), a complete record of Elizabethan voyages and discovery, published circa 1598-1600 by Bishop, Newberie and Barker (London), has an estimate of $10,000-$20,000. Also, a three-volume set of History of the Indian Tribes of North America, by Thomas L. McKenney and James Hall, with 115 original portraits of Principal Chiefs, published in 1842 (Vol. 1 and 2) and 1845 (Vol. 3) from the Indian Gallery in the Dept. of War (Washington and Philadelphia) should hit $8,000-$12,000.

Back to Session 2, where a copy of A Complete Atlas, or A Distinct View of the Known World by Emanual Bowen, with 68 engraved maps including 47 double-page maps, published in 1752 by William Innys, et. al., should finish at $4,000-$6,000); and a copy, in French, of Atlas Nouveau, Contenant Toutes Les Parties du Monde, etc., with 36 double-page or folding engraved maps, hand-colored in outline, published in 1733, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000.

A copy of A Complete Historical, Chronological and Geographical American Atlas from 1823, with 53 numbered double-page engraved mapsheets, charts and letterpress tables, the folio 18 inches by 12 ¾ inches, should fetch $2,000-$4,000. Also, a copy of Slave Songs of the United States, 115 pages, published in 1867 by Simpson & Co. (N.Y.), measuring 9 ¼ inches by 6 inches and in overall good condition, is expected to hammer for $250-$350.

There are two offerings from J. H. Colton (N.Y.) in the sale. One is a copy of Colton’s New Topographical Map of the Eastern Portion of the State of North Carolina, with Part of Virginia and South Carolina (1863), with a large lithographed pocket map of North Carolina (est. $1,000-$1,500). The other is the complete two-volume set of Colton’s Atlas of the World (1856), both 19 inches by 17 inches, with Volume 1 containing 37 maps (est. $500-$1,000).

A preview will be held live at the Davenport gallery on Tuesday, July 30th, from 1pm to 5pm Pacific time, or online via appointment on Zoom. To schedule an appointment, call 509-725-5600; or, you can send an email to info@gzauctions.com.

Internet bidding is available on the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com, Connect.Invaluable.com (Grant Zahajko’s branded version of Invaluable) and Auction Mobility (Grant Zahajko’s branded platform). Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.

To learn more about Grant Zahajko Auctions and the auction scheduled for July 31st and August 1st, please visit https://bid.gzauctions.com.

