Fluid Dispensing Systems Market Product Driving Factors, Share and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

Fluid Dispensing Systems Industry Overview

The global fluid dispensing systems market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 56.08 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing usage in electrical and electronics for semiconductor packaging and circuit board assembly is projected to drive the demand for Fluid Dispensing Systems (FDS).

The continuous evolution in dispensing systems manufacturing techniques has resulted in a continuously improving and widening application scenario for these systems as compared to their traditional counterparts. Fluid dispensing systems are primarily responsible for the controlled flow of liquids such as solvents, inks, and glues for diverse applications including medical devices and electrical and electronics assembly.

Fluid Dispensing Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fluid dispensing system market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Flux, Lubricant, Solder Paste, Adhesives & Sealants, Conformal Coatings and Other.

Adhesive and sealant segment held the highest market share of 32.57% in terms of revenue, in 2018, attributed to the wide application scope of the product across almost all industry verticals including transportation, building and construction, packaging, medical and healthcare, and electrical and electronics.

Lubricants emerged as the second largest product segment accounting for 25.12% of the market share in terms of revenue in 2018.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Electrical & Electronics Assembly, Medical Devices, Transportation, Construction and Others.

In 2018, electrical and electronics assembly was the dominant application segment with a market share of 34.18% in terms of revenue. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising consumer disposable income and preference for miniaturized and pocket friendly devices at an affordable cost.

Automotive was the second largest application segment accounting for 24.31% of the global market share in terms of revenue in 2018. They find application primarily in automotive, marine, and aerospace industries.

Fluid Dispensing Systems Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

These companies focus on optimum business expansion by introducing numerous growth strategies. Some of the major FDS manufacturers are exploring new markets and expanding their presence in emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Many companies are investing heavily in R&D and continue to launch new products.

Some prominent players in the global Fluid Dispensing Systems market include

Graco

Protec Co. Ltd

Speedline Technologies

Musashi Engineering Inc.

GPD Global Inc.

Fisnar Inc.

Techcon Systems

Intertronics

Valco Melton

IVEK Corp

