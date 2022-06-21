Capstone Cottages of Lubbock Offers Unique Off-Campus Apartments for Texas Tech Students

Lubbock, Texas, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Capstone Cottages of Lubbock is pleased to announce they offer unique off-campus apartments for students attending Texas Tech University. The off-campus housing complex makes it more affordable for students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Capstone Cottages of Lubbock, students will find a comfortable housing complex featuring three, four, and five-bedroom cottages that allow students to share living space with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Students pay a per-person rental rate, including Internet access, water and sewer, natural gas, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Residents can pay an additional monthly fee for a furniture package or balcony to upgrade their living experience.

Capstone Cottages of Lubbock features everything students need to live an enjoyable lifestyle when not attending classes or on-campus activities. The complex offers a luxury clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center with cardio, sauna, and steam room, a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, a poolside gaming center, and more. Green spaces and pet washing stations are available. The complex hosts social events for residents and their friends to enjoy.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique off-campus housing solutions can find out more by visiting the Capstone Cottages of Lubbock website or calling 1-806-412-4545.

