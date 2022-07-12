Ohio Society of CPAs to host Women, Wealth, and Wellness Conference

Event focuses on empowering women to succeed both professionally and personally in the face of pandemic setbacks and persistent barriers

Ohio, USA, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — In the wake of a recent McKinsey report showing professional gains for women in the workplace have been tempered by increased levels of burnout and lack of recognition for their substantial organizational contributions, The Ohio Society of CPAs (OSCPA) invites businesswomen and those who support them to “Embrace the power of change” at the Women, Wealth, and Wellness Conference on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Join fellow businesswomen from across industry sectors at this virtual conference to hear from speakers, including Liza Mundy, author of the New York Times bestselling book Code Girls; ABC News Correspondent and Host of the Podcast, “No One is Coming to Save Us,” Gloria Riviera; and Dr. Rupal Malani of McKinsey & Company who will speak to the recent “Women in the Workplace” report.

The research shows there is a phenomenon taking place in which women are leading their organizations in things like compassion, inclusion, and equity. But too often they are leading from the middle or back of their organizations and not from their rightful places at the front,” said OSCPA President & CEO Scott Wiley, CAE.

“As the pandemic has worn on, women have continued to rise to the occasion despite mounting pressures at work and at home. In fact, more than ever, women are setting the tone for how to care for their teams; how to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion; and how to personify the importance of allyship,” said Lori Kaiser, CPA, Founder and CEO of Kaiser Consulting and Immediate Past Chair of the OSCPA Board of Directors. “Overwhelmingly, women have responded to the unprecedented challenges of the past several years in ways that positively impact both the wealth and wellness of their organizations. This conference seeks to harness that power and amplify it – for ourselves and for one another.”

WHO: Registration is open to professional businesswomen and those who support them

WHAT: Women, Wealth, and Wellness Conference hosted by the Ohio Society of CPAs

WHEN: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 8:00am – 5:00pm EST

WHERE: Webcast format

WHY: Embrace the power of change! Connect with peers across industry sectors and hear from inspirational thought leaders embrace the power to overcome setbacks, break boundaries, and build the lives and careers they want!

HOW: Register online today, $239 registration for OSCPA members or $339 registration for non-members

About OSCPA

OSCPA is invested in seeing women succeed, and know the future of business depends on prioritizing the issues and topics women are emphasizing. At the Women, Wealth, and Wellness Conference, will focus on empowering women to break down barriers to success, recognition, and impact at both the individual and organizational levels.