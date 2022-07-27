Odour Control Textiles Market Is Projected To Increase A Valuation To Us$ 8.64 Billion By 2032

Expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%, the global odour control textiles market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 5.54 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.64 billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Odour Control Textiles Market Survey Report:

THOMPSON TEE

HeiQ Materials AG

Sciessent LLC

Dyntex GmbH

Trevira GmbH

SANITIZED AG

Polygiene AB

ODEGON

Microban International, Ltd

Life Material Technologies Limited

Kleen Fabrics

Noble Biomaterials

Agiene, LLC

ARCHROMA

Key Segments Covered in Odour Control Textiles Industry Research

Odour Control Textiles Market by End Use : Apparel & Footwear Sports Apparel Uniforms Intimates Socks and Gloves Footwear Others Home & Medical Textiles Towels Bed Linen Table Wear Curtains Accessories and Others Carpets & Floor Coverings Others

Odour Control Textiles Market by Application : Microfibers Technology Nanotechnology Microencapsulation Antimicrobial Water Repellent Ultraviolet Protection Technology

Odour Control Textiles Market by Sector : Industrial Medical & Healthcare Industry Sports & Fitness Industry Others Commercial Residential

Odour Control Textiles Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-



