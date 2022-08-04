Chromatography Resin Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Tosoh Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Repligen Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Chromatography Resin Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Chromatography Resin Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Chromatography resin is a material used to purify and separate mixtures of compounds. It is made up of a porous material, such as glass or plastic, that is coated with a chemical that attracts the compounds to be separated. The mixture is passed through the resin, and the different compounds are adsorbed onto the surface of the resin. The resin is then washed with a solvent to remove the unwanted compounds. The purified compounds can then be recovered from the resin by eluting them with a suitable solvent.

Key Trends

Chromatography resin technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the ever-changing marketplace. The key trends in chromatography resin technology include the following:

Increased demand for high-purity products: There is an increasing demand for chromatography resins that can purify products to a high degree of purity. This is especially true for products that will be used in medical or food applications.

Improved selectivity: As the demand for high-purity products increases, so does the need for chromatography resins that can selectively remove impurities from a product.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the chromatography resin market include the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the rising demand for protein therapeutics, and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies.

The chromatography resin market is also driven by the increasing demand for purification and isolation of proteins and peptides.

The chromatography resin market is further driven by the increasing demand for chromatography in the food and beverage industry.

Market Segments:

By Type Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin