Paints & Coatings Industry is Expected to Dominate the Market for Pigments – Fact.MR Survey

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Pigments sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the pigments market sheds light on product pricing, associated business risks, in-detail study of technological aspects, techno-economic product feasibility, and other aspects. According to this market study, demand is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period of 2021 to 2031, up from 12 Mn tons in 2021.

Demand is attributed to improved adoption rate of pigments for different applications, including paints & coating, printing inks, construction material, etc. Fact.MR evaluates the market and believes the business is set surpass a net valuation of around US$ 45 Bn by end of 2031.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Pigments. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Pigments Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Pigments market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Pigments

Pigments Market Key Segments

By Product Type Inorganic Pigments Titanium Dioxide Iron Oxide Carbon Black Chromium Compounds Others Organic Pigments Azo Phthalocyanine Quinacridone Others Specialty Pigments Classic Organic Metallic High performance organic Light Interference Complex Inorganic Fluorescent Luminescent/phosphorescent Thermochromic Others

By Application Paints & Coatings Printing Inks Plastics Commodity Engineered Construction Materials Others



Competitive landscape

Companies are launching new products to align their offerings with changing consumer behaviours and sentiments, new government legislations, and environmental policies.

In 2019, Venator launched its pigment product line for boosting solar reflectance and ultra-low moisture applications to be used in the plastics industry.

Croda recently introduced an effect pigment for meeting all consumer preferences in the personal care industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pigments market is anticipated to add 2.4X value by 2031.

Key players such as Chemour and LANXESS exhibit higher single-digit growth.

Synthetic pigments capture a major chunk of the market and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.8 Bn over 2021-2031.

Construction industry recovery post COVID-19 (Q2 2021) to add 1.7X value to overall sales of pigments in 2021.

Paints and coating to hold around 1/2 share of overall pigments industry in 2021.

“Extensive supply chain capabilities in low demand and supply regions to provide upper edge to key manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Pigments Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Pigments Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Pigments Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Pigments Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Pigments Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Pigments: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Pigments sales.

More Valuable Insights on Pigments Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Pigments, Sales and Demand of Pigments, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

