BOC Sciences 2022 Free Webinar: Viral RNA Modifications and Implications for Novel Therapeutics

Shirley, NY, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences grandly announced the schedule of a free webinar on September 19th, 2022, at 11:00 EDT, which is a laudable event centering on the hot spot of RNA research during the pandemic.

September 19th, 11:00 EDT, BOC Sciences will join hands with Dr. David Courtney from Queen’s University Belfast, School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences and introduce the blockbuster webinar: Viral RNA Modifications and Implications for Novel Therapeutics .

Since Dr. David and his lab have specialized in research on influenza viruses for several years, they obtain very fruitful findings to be shared in the webinar. In particular, Dr. David would like to present his insightful ideas about the role of RNA modifications in viral replication, specifically the influenza A virus, and how it might inform the design of both novel antivirals and mRNA-based therapeutics. This webinar will undoubtedly bring enlightenment to the research peers or industrial decision-makers who are involved in the R&D of RNA therapeutics.

BOC Sciences and Dr.David summarized 4 highlights of the upcoming webinar:

Identify which RNA modifications are important for viral replication

Reveal how m6A affects influenza virus replication

Discuss how viral RNAs are modified

Present how RNA modifications might inform future therapeutics

All above are to be addressed within the 1-hour online meeting while a brief Q&A session will follow to clear the doubts of listeners regarding the presentation. Anyone interested in this topic, whether they are students, researchers, managers, etc., are welcome to participate. It’s completely free since BOC Sciences, with a strong sense of social responsibility, holds the vision to enhance communication and inspire innovation via a series of meaningful events.

