The Global Digital Impression System Market Is Anticipated To Be Worth Nearly US$ 28.9 Bn By 2032

The growing understanding of the demand for digital impression system technology over traditional impression methods, such as simple, easy, and exact scanning with minimal effort for both the patient and the dentist, is having the greatest impact on the global sales of digital impression systems.

Owing to these systems removing the time-consuming and unpleasant procedure of creating an elastomeric imprint for dental applications, their use in dental treatments has increased significantly.

Furthermore, the demand for digital impression systems reduces the number of retakes necessary in dental applications like restoration, lowering the total time and boosting productivity, which is favorably impacting the market’s growth.

In the approaching years, the increased manufacture of improved powder-free intraoral scanners at a considerably lower price is likely to boost the sales of digital impression system significantly. Aside from that, the digital impression system market is expected to be propelled in the near future by dentists’ increasing use of these systems, spurred by an increased focus on patients’ comfort and treatment precision.

What are the Limits to the Digital Impression System Market?

“During the forecast period, technical problems and the high cost of scanners are projected to limit the growth of the sales of digital impression system.”

Demand for digital impression systems has helped build on open software architecture, allowing dentists to scan tooth impressions as scanned images and export their data in (.stl) format for further processing. This service, however, comes at an extra fee of roughly US$ 20 for each transfer.

Furthermore, laboratories that accept these scanned pictures pay manufacturers a charging fee. The data file containing the scanned picture in (.stl) format from a scanner may not successfully link its data to distinct lab-based milling devices in certain of this increased sales of digital impression system.

Furthermore, only a few organisations on the market are having trouble communicating with the Ceramill milling equipment, which numbers in the thousands. As a result, demand for digital impression system growth is likely to be hampered throughout the projection period.

Manufacturing of these systems necessitates a high level of technological competence. Although developed nations are home to key market participants, emerging economies such as China and India are likely to struggle to expand the sales of digital impression system during the projection period due to a lack of this knowledge.

Which Segment has the Maximum Growth Potential in the Digital Impression System Market by Type?

The major segment creating a demand for digital impression systems available across the world includes standalone systems, such as plug-and-play intraoral scanners, and mobile/portable systems, such as intraoral scanners, tablets/ screens, and carts.

Mobile/portable systems have emerged as the primary contributor to the sales of digital impression systems, with a predicted strong CAGR of 18% by 2032. Mobile / Portable System by type segment dominated the global demand for digital impression system.

The demand for mobile/portable systems is expected to continue high in the near future due to new advances in the dentistry and healthcare industries and the entrance of different new technologies into the digital impression system market, such as mobile-based tablet intraoral scanners and dental 3D impression technology.

Nonetheless, due to their low pricing and small designs, standalone systems are projected to see a continuous increase in demand in the coming years.

Which is the Preferred Segment in the Digital Impression System Market by Compatibility?

The growing awareness of the advantages spiking the demand for digital impression system technology over traditional impression methods, such as straightforward, simple, and precise filtering with the least amount of effort for both the patient and the dental specialist, is having a significant impact on the global sales of digital impression system.

Because these technologies eliminate the time-consuming and complex interaction of elastomeric impressions utilized in dental applications, their utilization in dental treatments has skyrocketed. Furthermore, the fact that digital impression system technology reduces the number of retakes required in dental applications such as rebuilding, reducing overall time, and increasing efficiency is influencing the market’s growth.

The accelerated rate of production for cutting-edge non-powder intraoral scanners at a greatly reduced cost is expected to propel the third-party compatible by compatibility market segment with a strong expected CAGR of 16.8% in the coming years. Aside from that, the increased demand for digital impression systems by dental professionals, fueled by a growing focus on patient comfort and treatment precision, is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

How Intense is the Competition in the Digital Impression System Market?

The market is driven by advantages such as the convenience of handling, device lightweight construction, and increased image precision provides strong sales of digital impression system over traditional impression systems.

Furthermore, better patient comfort and dentist approval of these gadgets are driving market expansion. The enormous costs connected with the development of various sorts of media culture, on the other hand, limit market expansion.

Recent Developments in the Digital Impression System Market:

Product launches are a priority for market leaders looking to extend their product offerings. For example, Dentsply Sirona, a subsidiary of Sirona Dental Systems Inc., introduced Primescan, a revolutionary intraoral scanner that can capture a digital image of the complete jaw, in February 2019.

To acquire a competitive edge in the industry, major market companies are interested in product development. For example, 3Shape A/S released the TRIOS 3 Basic intraoral scanner using core scanning technology in February 2019.

Key Segments

By Type

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)

By Compatibility

Third-Party Compatible

Integrated

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

