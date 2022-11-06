EVOH Film For Packaging Market Will Grow At A CAGR Of 5.05%Over 2032

EVOH Film for Packaging Market Analysis Report by Product Type (Blown Film, Cast Film), by Application (Bags, Trays, Pouches & Sacks, Packaging Film, Lids, Liquid Packaging Solutions), by End Use Industry (Food, Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics) – Regional Forecast to 2028

The market for EVOH film for packaging is projected to reach US$8.01 billion by 2032 , at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2022-2032.

The global sales of EVOH films for packaging is estimated at US$ 5.04 Bn in 2022. Increasing preference for flexible packaging that is customer friendly, sustainable and prolongs shelf life of products is expected to propel the demand for EVOH film packing during the assessment year.

Competitive Landscape

EVOH film for packaging manufacturers are exploring new and innovative designs focusing on consumer convenience. Key manufacturers are utilizing consumer inclination towards sustainable packaging in way of new product development. For instance,

March 2021, Ireland-based, Smurfit Kappa has launched an EVOH film as part of its Bag-in-Box solution. This 60-micron film, marketed as E Compact 60, makes less use of plastic as compared to its counterparts. This packaging is said to be sustainable, resistant to gases and offers enhanced customer convenience.

Prominent Key Players of EVOH Film for Packaging Market Survey Report:

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Kuraray Co.Ltd

amcor ltd

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris Holding SA

winpak ltd

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation.

Global EVOH Film for Packaging Market by Category

By product type, the global EVOH film for packaging market is segmented as follows: blown film cast film

By Application, the global EVOH film for packaging market is segmented as follows: bag trays Bags & Sacks packaging films lid Packaging solutions for liquids Other (sachets, bag-in-box, tubes)

By End Use Industry, Global EVOH Film for Packaging is segmented as follows: Food healthcare Personal Care & Cosmetics Other (building, construction and electrical industry)



Questionnaires Answered in EVOH Films For Packaging Market Report Include:

How has the EVOH film for packaging market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global EVOH Film for Packaging on a regional basis?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the EVOH films for packaging?

Why is the consumption of EVOH film for packaging the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

