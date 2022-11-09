Sunitha Reddy promoted to Chief Revenue Officer for Prime Healthcare

Ontario, California, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sunitha Reddy, MBA, MPH, FACHE, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer of Prime Healthcare, in addition to maintaining her role as VP of Operations. Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading health systems with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states.

In conjunction with her priorities leading operations for Prime, Ms. Reddy will plan and direct strategy and initiatives toward revenue generation and improved alignment between all revenue-related functions. These functions include financial operations, revenue cycle, managed care strategy, denials and utilization management, patient access, outsourcing and strategic initiatives, and business office operations.

“Sunitha is a proven innovator and servant leader who has helped position Prime extremely well in the face of rapid advancements in the healthcare field,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “In addition to her diligence and incredible contributions to our hospitals throughout the pandemic, Sunitha’s guidance and vision will be a key to ensuring Prime’s continued record of clinical, financial and operational excellence.”

Ms. Reddy joined Prime Healthcare in 2013 as the Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining Prime Healthcare, Sunitha served as a consultant in strategy and operations for GE Healthcare Camden Group, based in Los Angeles. While there, she led strategic planning engagements for multi-hospital systems and physician groups. Ms. Reddy also worked as an investment banking associate in the healthcare facilities and services group for Credit-Suisse in New York.

Ms. Reddy received her Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and her Master of Public Health from Columbia University in New York, both with honors. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biology (Magna Cum Laude) from UCLA with college and departmental honors. Ms. Reddy was recognized this year among only 25 “Emerging Leaders” in the nation by Modern Healthcare magazine and has been highlighted as a “Rising Star” in Becker’s Hospital Review several times. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 66 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past seven years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com