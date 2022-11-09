Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Size Worth $61.5 Billion By 2028

Unit Dose Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global unit dose manufacturing market size was valued at USD 16.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market in the year 2020. But the market is expected to grow due to the increased adoption of unit doses as they help in reducing medication errors. However, COVID-19 has long-term as well as short-term effects on the market. The short-term effects include induced demand and panic buying, shortages of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and changes in research and development. The long-term changes include delays in the approval of the products not related to COVID-19, ethical issues, consumption changes in health-related products, and reaching self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical product supply chain.

The advantages of unit dose dispensing are that the drug is fully identifiable and the integrity of the dosage form is protected until the actual moment of administration. If the drug is not used and the container is intact, the drug may be retrieved without compromising its formulations. Besides, unit dose-packed oral solid medications are subjected to FDA action.

Unit dose repacking is one more method that has gained momentum as unit doses need to be packed in containers for hospitals for their further use. As their use has grown, a concern has arisen about their stability, formulation contamination, and the expiration of the product. For unit dose repackaged products assigned and labeled with an expiration date not exceeding the shorter of 6 months from the date of repackaging or 25% of the time between the repackaging date and the original expiration date, the FDA does not intend to take action regarding nonconformance with expiration dating determined by stability studies.

In conclusion, unit dosages improved patient and staff safety standards. They aid in the elimination of the possibility of erroneous dosing. They enable quick and efficient monitoring through the use of electronic documents. It’s easy to spot any damaged containers when the liquid unit doses are used. Furthermore, unit doses reduce the expense of unneeded medication for patients.

Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unit dose manufacturing market based on sourcing, product, end-use, and region:

Unit Dose Manufacturing Sourcing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) In-house Outsourcing



Unit Dose Manufacturing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Liquid Unit Dose Solid Unit Dose Others



Unit Dose Manufacturing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Independent Pharmacies Long Term Care Facility Hospitals Others



Unit Dose Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

August 2020: Unither Pharmaceuticals acquired Nanjing Ruinian Best Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. This acquisition was expected to expand its operations in China and provide them with expertise in drug development and single-dose sterile preservative-free pharmaceuticals.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global unit dose manufacturing market include:

Catalent Inc.

Patheon (Thermo fisher)

Unither

Tapemark

Mikart

Renaissance Lakewood, LLC

Medical packaging, Inc.

CordenPharma

American Health Packaging

