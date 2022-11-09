Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/industrial-control-systems-ics-security-market/

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security is the protection of industrial control systems against unauthorized access, use, disclosure, interception, or destruction. ICS security includes the physical security of the devices and networks as well as the logical security of the data and applications.

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for this market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks on ICS and the need to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure.

Some of the key trends in the ICS security market are:

-The increasing adoption of cloud-based ICS security solutions

-The growing need for real-time monitoring and detection of threats

-The increasing focus on the development of advanced security technologies

-The growing need for ICS security training and awareness programs

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20077/

Market Segments

By Component

-Solution

-Services

By Solution

-Anti-malware/Antivirus

-DDoS Mitigation

-Encryption

-Firewall

-IAM

-IDS/IPS

-Security and vulnerability management

-Security Configuration management

-SIEM

-Others

By Security Type

-Network security

-Endpoint Security

-Application Security

-Database security

By Vertical

-Automotive

-Aerospace & Defense

-Energy and Utility

-Transportation Systems

-Manufacturing

-Others

Key Players

-ABB

-Fortinet

-Honeywell

-Palo Alto Networks

-Fireeye

-DarkTrace

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20077/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

– 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

– In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

– Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

– Excel data pack included with all report purchases

– Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.