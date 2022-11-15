Polyisobutylene Market Size to Reach USD 2.53 Billion by 2028 | Share and Competitive Landscape

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Polyisobutylene Industry Overview

The global Polyisobutylene Market size is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is anticipated to expand in the years to come due to the growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, food packaging, and building and construction industries across the globe.

Polyisobutylene exhibits low gas and moisture permeability, high thickening efficiency, good shear stability, good electrical insulation, adhesive, and tackifier properties, and resilience to UV. These properties make it suitable to manufacture filler compounds, adhesives, and sealants, tubeless tire inner lining, lubricants additives, fuel additives, wrap films, and cable insulation materials.

Major players are entering into partnerships to increase the polyisobutylene manufacturing capacity. For instance, in January 2019, Saudi Aramco and Total Energies entered into an agreement with Daelim Co., Ltd. to build a new polyisobutylene plant, which is expected to come on-stream in 2024. The facility will be located in Saudi Arabia and will give Daelim Co., Ltd. the opportunity to service customers in the Middle East and markets across Europe and Asia.

Polyisobutylene Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyisobutylene market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into High Molecular Weight, Medium Molecular Weight and Low Molecular Weight.

High molecular weight polyisobutylene dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2020.

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is used in adhesives for its tackiness and plasticizing properties. PIB blended with low-density polyethylene improves the tear resistance, low-temperature flexibility, and clinging property of the film.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Adhesives & Sealants, Automotive Rubber Components, Fuel Additives, Lubricant Additives and Others.

Lubricant additives dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 55.0% in 2020. Emerging market in Asia Pacific due to the increasing industrial production is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial oil products over the forecast period.

The automobile industry is witnessing rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles for private and public transportations due to the growing population migration towards urban areas. Moreover, the growing e-commerceand logistics industry globally is expected to drive the consumption of commercial vehicles.

Polyisobutylene Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market has been characterized by the presence of key players, along with a few medium and small regional players. Established players such as BASF SE are launching their polyisobutylene products in new regions to strengthen their market position.

Some prominent players in the global Polyisobutylene market include

BASF SE

Daelim Co., Ltd.

TPC Group

INEOS

Kothari Petrochemicals

Braskem

ENEOS Corporation

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hongrui New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

