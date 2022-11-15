Global demand for medical packaging is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% in 2031

The medical packaging market sheds light on product pricing, market risks, an in-depth study of technical aspects, techno-economic hubs, and other business aspects. According to market research , demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2031, mainly due to heavy investment in developing new technologies .

The amount of money spent on medicines worldwide continues to increase. In 2020, about US$1.3 trillion (one-third of which will be in the US) will be spent on medicines, up from just US$890 billion in 2010 . The United States leads the world in overall pharmaceutical spending and is expected to continue to do so through 2025.

Key companies profiled:

3M

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Becton Dickinson and Company

UDG Healthcare plc

Berry Global Group Co., Ltd.

Sealed Air Co., Ltd.

Catalent Co., Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Service Co., Ltd.

mondi group

Gelesheimer AG

Constantia Flexible Group GmbH

Nipro Co., Ltd.

Major Segments of Medical Packaging Industry Research

By material plastic/polymer polyethylene PVC polypropylene polyethylene terephthalate others glass metal others

By use Bottle tray Syringe/Ampule/Vial blister pack bags & pouches others



