Digital Battlefield Market Is Expected To Grow At A 14% CAGR Over 2032| Fact.MR Study

Digital Battlefield Market Analysis Report By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, IoT), By Application (Warfare Platforms, Cyber Security), By Platform (Land-based, Naval Digital Battlefields), By Installation, By Solution, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The digital battlefield market is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from US$ 35 Bn in 2022 to US$ 129.75 Bn by 2032. AI innovations in digital battlefields in the defense sector will be key to the growth of market players over the coming years.

Modern warfare and military combats across countries are being redefined with technology. The flow of information across military hierarchies has led to the evolution of defined horizontal and vertical communication. Budget planners and countries across the world have been increasing the proportion of digital battlefield technology share in their overall military and defence budgets.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the digital battlefield market discussed in the report have focused on winning new orders and contracts for digital battlefields. Strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key development are:

  • In December 2020, the Royal Netherlands Army awarded Elbit Systems Ltd. to supply digital soldier systems. The contract includes provision of digital soldier systems and vehicular integration to the Royal Netherlands Army. The contract was valued at US$ 50 Mn.
  • In December 2020, the Netherlands Armed Forces awarded a contract to Elbit Systems Ltd. to deliver micro-night vision systems. The contract was valued at US$ 15 Mn.
  • In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to supply forward area air defense command & control systems (FAAD C2).
  • In June 2020, the U.S. Air Force selected Raytheon Technologies to participate in a contract to develop an advanced battle management system. The contract was worth around US$ 950 Mn.
  • In April 2020, Consortium Management Group (CMG) awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin to begin phase 2 development of the multi-function electronic warfare air large (MFEW-AL) program of the U.S. Army. The contract was worth US$ 75 Mn

Prominent Key players of the Digital Battlefield market survey report:

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • BAE Systems
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Thales Group
  • ATOS SE
  • Airbus S.A.S

Key Market Segments Covered

  • By Technology

    • Artificial Intelligence
    • 3D Printing
    • Internet of Things
    • Big Data Analytics
    • Robotic Process Automation
    • Cloud Computing & Master Data Management
    • Digital Twin
    • Blockchain
    • AR and VR
    • 5G

  • By Application

    • Warfare Platforms
    • Cyber Security
    • Logistics & Transportation
    • Surveillance & Situational Awareness
    • Command & Control
    • Communication
    • Health Monitoring
    • Simulation & Training
      • Combat Simulation and Training
      • Command and Control Training
    • Design and Manufacturing
    • Predictive Maintenance
    • Threat Monitoring
    • Real-Time Fleet Management
    • Electronic Warfare

  • By Platform

    • Land-based Digital Battlefields
      • Military Fighting Vehicles
      • Unmanned Ground Vehicles
      • Weapon Systems
      • Headquarter and Command Centers
      • Dismounted Soldier Systems
    • Naval Digital Battlefields
      • Naval Ships
      • Submarines
      • Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
    • Airborne Digital Battlefields
      • Combat Aircraft
      • Helicopter
      • Special Mission Aircraft
      • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
    • Space Digital Battlefields
      • CubeSat
      • Satellites

  • By Installation

    • New Procurement Digital Battlefields
    • Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

  • By Solution

    • Hardware
      • Communication Devices
      • Wearable Devices
      • Smart Clothing
      • Exoskeleton
      • Smart Helmets
      • Imaging Devices
      • Display Devices
      • Tracking Devices
      • Computer Hardware Devices
      • Data Distribution Units
      • Night Vision Devices
      • RFID
      • Others
    • Software
      • Command & Control Software
      • Military Situational Awareness
      • Security Management
      • Inventory Management
      • Fleet Management
      • Weapon Integration
      • Others
    • Services
      • Deployment & Integration
      • Upgrade & Maintenance
      • Software Support
      • Others

  • Digital Battlefield fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Digital Battlefield player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Digital Battlefield in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Digital Battlefield.

The report covers following Digital Battlefield Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Digital Battlefield market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Digital Battlefield
  • Latest industry Analysis on Digital Battlefield Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Digital Battlefield Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Digital Battlefield demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Digital Battlefield major players
  • Digital Battlefield Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Digital Battlefield demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Digital Battlefield Market report include:

  • How the market for Digital Battlefield has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Digital Battlefield on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Digital Battlefield?
  • Why the consumption of Digital Battlefield highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

